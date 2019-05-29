Face-altering filters are pretty fun to play around with, aren't they? Sometimes the results can be kind of wild, as evidenced by one star who recently played around with them... and ended up looking like her daughter. As reported by People, Kim Kardashian tried the baby Snapchat filter on May 28, and the resemblance between her and Chicago is pretty darn uncanny.

OK, so that's not hugely surprising, seeing as how it is *her* kid, but still. Kardashian shared some short clips of the youthful transformation, and — blunt bob aside — she and Chicago could totally be mistaken for twins.

In one of the videos, Kardashian goes, "I literally look like Chicago." She then made a little pouty face and cooed, "Aunty KoKo" — in reference to her sister, Khloé — followed by, "I love my mommy. She's the best." Chicago is barely more than a year old, so there's no way she's saying full sentences off the cuff like that. It's pretty cute to try and imagine that she might, though.

As if that weren't adorable enough, Kardashian's older sister Kourtney decided to get in on the filter fun, too. In case you weren't aware, Kourtney has three kids of her own: Mason, 9; Penelope, 6; and Reign, 4. You'd think that, like Kim, using the Snapchat filter would make her resemble one of her offspring, right? Well, think again because it definitely did not.

In the clip Kim posted of Kourtney, her hair is pulled back off of her face. She's wearing a basic grey top, and it's pretty impossible for you to even know that it's Kourtney beneath the filter. Kourt looks at the camera, gives some of serious side eye, and suddenly it becomes abundantly clear who she looks like: Kim and Kanye's daughter North.

If you're a fan of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, then you undoubtedly know exactly what I'm talking about here. Kim has never been shy about acknowledging the fact that North has developed a hilarious attitude over the years.

Back in November, for example, she shared a photo of herself sitting down, flanked by North, Chicago, and Saint. Chicago is perched on Kim's lap, and looks pretty ambivalent to the situation. Saint looks like he was in the middle of trying to bolt at the very moment the photo was being taken. And then there's North.

North — who, by the way, is wearing teeny-tiny Gucci flip-flop slides like it's no big deal — is hunched over, leaning forward, with her arms tightly crossed at her chest. The look on her face ... that is just pure distain right there.

"North is always a mood," Kardashian captioned the shot, and yes, she is certainly *a* mood. A mood that Kourtney was seemingly able to capture with ease, thanks to Snapchat's baby filter.

Ah, technology. It's wild, isn't it? One moment you're the most famous reality star on the face of the planet, and the next, you're the child of the most famous reality star on the face of the planet. Life is weird like that.