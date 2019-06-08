They may be super busy parents of four, but Kim Kardashian's birthday post for Kanye West shows that they're all about celebrating each other as a couple. On Saturday, June 8, Kardashian kicked off her husband's 42nd birthday celebration with a sweet message on Instagram. But the best part may be the photo she shared. It's a screencap from a video chat between the two, and West is grinning at his wife as she appears to blow him a kiss. It's a charming, candid moment that speaks to the heart of what makes them such a great celebrity couple.

Of course, Kardashian's simple, but perfect message is pretty great too. The reality star captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday. To my amazing husband, who never ceases to amaze me. Thank you for who you are, and all that you do. I love you!"

The Kardashian-Wests haven't revealed if they have any big birthday party plans for this year, but if they opt to keep things low-key no one could blame them. After all, they just welcomed their fourth child, Psalm West, via surrogate on May 9. The little boy joined his sisters, North and Chicago, and big brother Saint. Additionally, the couple also celebrated their five year wedding anniversary by heading to Las Vegas to see Céline Dion in concert at the end of May. The past few weeks have definitely been eventful for the family, but for this party happy crew that's probably all the more reason to celebrate.

Kardashian wasn't the only member of the family to wish West well on his big day. His mother-in-law Kris Jenner also wrote a heartfelt message for the rapper on Instagram. She captioned a collection of family photos with:

"Happy birthday to my son #kanyewest ... you are such a sweet amazing soul with the biggest heart. You are the most incredible Dad, husband, son, friend and brother. You bring so much joy and inspiration to all of us and I am so blessed to have you in my life. Thank you for making me a better person each and every time we are together. Thank you for Sunday Service and giving so much of yourself to others, you are truly a gift. I love you so much!"

Sadly, West lost his own mother in 2007, but it's clear that Jenner thinks of him as not just her son-in-law, but her son, period. The rapper seems to be surrounded by love from the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, which no doubt makes his birthday all the more special. He's also receiving plenty of well wishes from his friends and fans, as well, who chimed in on Kardashian's post. Rapper Quavo wrote, "HBD YE." Meanwhile, Mindy Kaling wrote "cuties" accompanied by a heart emoji, while Wendy Williams shared lots of love with three red hearts.

However West decides to spend his birthday, one thing is certain: he and Kardashian continue to be an amazing team that take every opportunity to shower each other with love. And that's something worth celebrating all year long.