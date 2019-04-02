So far, all three of Kim Kardashian's kids have really unique names — North, Saint, and Chicago, of course — but baby number four could end up being named after someone very important in her life: her brother. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, Kardashian said she may name her new baby after Rob, and apparently, he's already given her permission to do so, in case that's the route that she and husband Kanye West decide to take.

According to what Kardashian told Kimmel, the naming process is usually one she takes pretty seriously. She said they take a family survey to see how everyone feels about the names they pick out, and they give it a few days after the baby is born to see which name fits the best, which makes sense — it is kind of hard to name someone you haven't even met before.

But at this point, Kardashian said she isn't really attached to too many baby names just yet, though it's not for lack of trying... and she has tried to find something that could tie back to her Armenian heritage.

"I was googling Armenian boys names last night and I couldn't really find anything," she admitted.

The one name that has stuck out to her, though, is Rob.

Kardashian said:

"Actually, I do have one name. I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, after my brother, Rob, but then it's like, North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. It doesn't like, really go. But I really was feeling that, or, like, Robert. And my brother approved it, so that's like, our one 'kind of' name."

Naming her new baby Rob would be extra sweet, since her brother is already named after their late father, Robert Kardashian. And despite their ups and downs (which fans have most definitely witnessed over the years on Keeping Up With The Kardashians), Kardashian and her brother have always been close, so sharing his name with her youngest child would be a really nice way to honor their relationship.

But if Kardashian does ultimately decide that she wants to name her fourth baby after her brother, she told Kimmel that she's sticking with his nickname only, not his full name, because she likes the way it sounds better. "I like Rob West, but I don't like Robert West," she added.

It's hard to imagine North, Saint, and Chicago with any other names than the ones they have, even though they're all so unique. Whatever name Kardashian lands on for her son will be the same, and if she needs to meet him before she decides, so be it. Maybe he'll look like a Rob, or maybe he'll look like another kind of person with a different name entirely.

No matter what name Kardashian and West end up choosing for their son, it will be the perfect one. Knowing her, there will be so many adorable photos for the rest of us to enjoy on her Instagram when she announces what she chose.