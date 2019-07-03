Today is not a Thursday, but that does not mean it is too early in the week for Kim Kardashian’s throwback photo of her grandmother. Frankly, it is never too early in the week for a Kardashian-Jenner family throwback photo. On Wednesday, July 3, Kim shared a picture she took with her paternal grandmother, Helen Kardashian, nearly four decades ago. Is the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's throwback photo cute? Oh, you better believe it is.

In the picture, Helen smiles as she holds Baby Kim K on her lap. It is extremely important to note that Baby Kim K happens to be wearing a Mickey Mouse ear hat that is too big for her baby head. (And by "wearing a Mickey Mouse ear hat" I mean "Helen has to hold the Mickey Mouse ear hat in place because if Helen were to let go of the Mickey Mouse ear hat, the adult human-sized Mickey Mouse ear hat would probably fall off Baby Kim K's baby head." Tomato, Kim-ato.)

In the caption, Kim wrote,

“Me and my Nana! My dads mom, Helen Kardashian was the absolute best! She was such a force! Miss you Nana.”

Helen died in 2008 at the age of 90.

The year of Helen's passing, Kim posted a picture of her grandmother on her website. The blog post has since been taken down, but according to Armenian Pulse Radio & Entertainment, the photo caption read,

“This old school pic is of me and my grandmother. We always called her ‘Nana.’ She is my Dad’s mother and her real name is Helen Kardashian. She passed away earlier this year… She was your typical Armenian grandmother: always cooking the best Armenian meals, our favorite, which was this Armenian breakfast called ‘beeshe’! I’m not sure if that’s even how you spell it but it’s basically a fried pancake with lots of sugar on top! She passed along the recipe but Kourtney is the only one in our entire Kardashian family who has mastered it. So every year in December my dad’s side of the family gets together and Kourtney makes it for us all! I miss my Nana so much!”

Robert Kardashian Sr.'s mother memory lives on through things like cooking, photographs, and video recordings that will melt your heart right on out of your chest. When Kanye West created a compilation of the Kardashian family’s home videos for Kim’s birthday in 2016, he included a clip in which Helen addressed the family at the dinner table. “I’m very thankful I’ve got such a wonderful family and everybody is jealous when they know we are one big family,” she said. “Now let’s all try to be good to everybody, and I hope when I’m dead and gone you’ll all be wonderful together.”

A lot — and I mean a lot — has changed for the Kardashians since she gave that toast, but just as Helen hoped all those years ago, nearly everybody in the family has remained wonderful together. Whew, my tear ducts cannot keep up with the Kardashians.