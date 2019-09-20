It looks like there is never a dull moment at the Kardashian-West home. On Thursday, Sept. 19, Kim Karadashian posted a video with her kids on Instagram that gives a glimpse at her life as a mom. She shared a clip she took with three of her four children as they hung out on one of the many pieces of white furniture in their house. From the moment Saint West looks into the lens and says “Hello, Peanut," the clip has non-stop action.

In the video, North West holds up two peace signs. Kim asks Saint to say hi, and Saint replies, “Hello, Poopy.” The phone moves around more than a handheld camera in The Blair Witch Project, Kim keeps trying to wrangle her kids, and Chicago West crawls around in the background. Kim asks Saint how much he loves her, and he says, “So much.” She poses the same question to North, and North says, “Capiche.” And then, Saint takes something from Chi, and Kim cuts off the video, presumably to deal with whatever sibling drama might be happening.

On May 11, 2018, Kim opened up about motherhood via a questionnaire she posted on her app right before Mother’s Day. People reported that she said in the Q&A, "Having kids has changed my soul! You learn so much about yourself from being a parent and you care more about the world you are raising your kids in." In that same post, she wrote that motherhood “can be overwhelming” at certain moments, like “when they all need you at the same time and are crying.”

A little over a year after she shared the Mother's Day Q&A on her now-defunct app, her fourth child, Psalm West, was born. Kim and Kanye West now have a family of six, and it seems like taking group photos is not as easy as it once was. On Aug. 21, Kim shared a photo she took with her kids while they were on vacation in the Bahamas. It is the first picture she has shared with all four kids. “I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!” she wrote.

About a week after she uploaded the photo, the KKW Beauty mogul invited fans to send her questions via Instagram Stories. When one follower asked if she would like to have more kids, she replied, “I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention.”

Though raising four small children seemingly has its stressful moments, Kim said on the Sept. 13 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan that her family "feels so balanced" now that they have four kids. She explained, "There's a partner for everyone, no one's left out, everyone gets along now."

A lot has changed for Kim and Kanye's family over the last six years, and it sounds like they are content with where they are now.