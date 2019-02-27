Kim Kardashian just had one of the "best days" of her entire life and the reason probably isn't what fans would expect. As it turns out, Kim and Khloé Kardashian spent the day with the Long Island Medium, and it sounds like they had a great experience all around.

"Today is probably one of the best days of my life, and I have to tell you why," Kim said in her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Feb. 26. "Guess who was at my house, and I did a reading with?" Theresa Caputo, star of TLC's Long Island Medium, then entered the frame. Khloé also joined the group, suggesting that she also got a reading from Caputo (especially since Kim went on to use the word "we" in her next IG Story slide).

"We had the best reading," Kim wrote. She didn't share what exactly Caputo said to them, but apparently it really hit home for the sisters. Kim also posted another photo smiling with Caputo, captioning it, "Dreams do come true," further emphasizing how meaningful the visit was.

The love was mutual, too. As E! News pointed out, Caputo shared a photo with Kim on her own Instagram account, calling the reality star "one of the sweetest, most genuine people I've ever met." Caputo wrote in the full caption,

"She's honestly one of the sweetest most genuine people I've ever met 💕 @kimkardashian Thank you for trusting me with the souls of your loved ones it was an honor to channel for you 💫 #longislandmedium #kimkardashian"

Based on Caputo's post, the sisters must have had a pretty wonderful experience. As a medium, Caputo's job is to connect her clients with those who have died, so her reference to the Kardashians' "loved ones" may mean she tried to communicate with their late father and other relatives. (The sisters recently shared Instagram tributes to Robert Kardashian in honor of the anniversary of his birthday, so the timing would definitely make sense.)

This wasn't the family's first meeting with a medium either. Khloé and Kylie Jenner visited Hollywood Medium star Tyler Henry last year. At that time, Henry gave Khloé a reading about distance being a potential "issue" for her, E! News reported. He told Khloé,

"That can be a challenge if two people are motivated and are not necessarily always together physically with where they're going... I would say, for the current situation, so long as we can make sure distance does not end up being an issue, we're fine."

The reading came as Khloé asked about her love life, so his comments may have been a reference to her then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's NBA schedule, which required frequent traveling. Khloé did try to make things work distance-wise, spending Thanksgiving in Cleveland with Thompson and their daughter, True. But after the couple's recent breakup, Henry's reading did seem to hint at what was to come.

After Khloé's very public breakup with Thompson, she's been spending some quality time with her sisters lately. In addition to getting the reading with Kim, Khloé also shared a few photos of her with Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Kourtney posted similar pictures, including one of her, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie. It looks like Khloé is leaning on her siblings during the post-breakup phase, and she's not letting the drama get her down.

It's possible that Kim and Khloé's visit with the Long Island Medium star will appear on a future Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode. But even if fans don't hear more details about the sisters' reading, it sounds like it was a pretty powerful day for both of them.