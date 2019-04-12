Kit Harington — AKA Game of Throne's Jon Snow — is countless peoples' ultimate pin up, and will no doubt be made even more attractive by multiple hot dad pics. So news that Kit Harington wants to be a dad is, like, just what the gene pool needs.

It was during a chat with InStyle that Harington let people know he is super keen to have a sprog. When speaking about experience on Game Of Thrones, he acknowledged that the role of Jon Snow is the biggest of his life. However, in his opinion, it's not his most important:

"The most important job I'll ever have is about to finish…Well, not the most. Hopefully, I'll be a father."

I know right? That is, like, potentially the cutest thing anyone has ever said ever. I guess what the heck else would you expect from someone who plays a character who is honourable AF and all noble and stuff. Swoonage. Imagine being that interviewer. How can you even react to that? I feel like tears is completely acceptable.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, who will be the lucky matriarch to sire's heir? Oh crap sorry I am slipping into Game Of Thrones chat again. Damn it is addictive. So, back in 2018, Harington married his co-star Rose Leslie who played the wilding Ygritte. You know, Ygritte, one of the other Game Of Thrones pin-ups. Well, mine anyway.

Leslie and Harington's nuptials were up in Scotland and obviously all of the cast were in attendance. I mean could you imagine being a distant family member and getting invited to that wedding? I would literally be fighting every single bone in my body to not repeatedly quote things at them. The whole thing was definitely tinged with elements of the show. Like, for example, it was in Leslie's family castle. Yes, this wildling has a flipping castle y'all.

If the location wasn't glam enough, the guests came through with some looks to actually die for. You know that the Stark gals turned it out.

So, are there any pitfalls of true love and marrying a co-star? Well it looks like there kind of are. Harington opened up about one with InStyle:

"I think almost the worst thing about falling in love with Rose and marrying her is that it’s going to be very hard to work with her again. Working opposite her was one of the highlights of my life and career. I don’t know when, if ever, I’m going to get to do that again, because we’re married now, and it’s hard to work opposite your wife."

Oh wow, just when you thought this man couldn't get any cuter. He goes and says basically the worst thing about marrying his wife is how talented she is. I feel like everyone's goal for their next relationships should be to find someone who talks about you the way Harington talks about Leslie. No high expectations there then.

Game of Thrones season eight will start on Monday April 15 at 9 p.m. on Sky Atlantic (Sky channel 108).