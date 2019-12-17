Kim Kardashian West and her eponymous fragrance brand are bringing fans a new launch just in time for holiday gifting. Plus, the brand and mogul are making it easy to shop, too. The new KKW Crystal Pear & Peony scent is launching exclusively at Ulta stores. If you were a fan of the reality star's original range of scents, this new Ulta exclusive is going to be a dream.

According to a now expired Instagram story posted by Kardashian West, the new KKW Crystal Pear & Peony scent has been around for much longer than fans may have thought. In her video, the KKW Fragrance owner explains that the latest launch was actually created all the way back in 2017 when the brand made its debut. The floral and fruit-based smell was developed at the same time that KKW's original Crystal Gardenia line was created. However, Kardashian West didn't believe the more fruit heavy scent of Crystal Pear was cohesive with the rest of the original line. Now, however, the beauty mogul has found the perfect way to launch the new perfume: exclusive to Ulta.

KKW Fragrance's Crystal Pear & Peony is available now on Ulta Beauty's website and in stores, which means if there's a Kardashian fan in your life who needs a last-minute gift, you can head into your local Ulta for their present.

According to the brand, the scent is a mix of spicy elements, florals, and fruits with top notes that include raspberry, pink pepper, and pear blossom. To give it a more grounded fragrance, the perfume also includes notes of vanilla creme, golden amber crystals, and sandalwood. The new fragrance is home to 1 ounce of product and retails for $35, the same cost of the Crystal Gardenia range's smaller sizes.

The new launch is far from the only way Kardashian West is closing out the year when it comes to her businesses. Last week, on Dec. 9, Kardashian West launched her new range of Skims, a collection called Cozy that features plush loungewear in sizes XXS-5X. Let's not forget KKW Beauty. On Dec. 6, Kardashian West's eponymous beauty brand released its Glitz & Glam holiday collection.

Looks like this star may be on team no sleep.

If you want to grab Kardashian West's latest creation before holiday gift shopping gets too hectic, head to Ulta now. The new KKW Fragrance Crystal Pear & Peony scent may be your Keeping Up With The Kardashians-loving friend's favorite stocking stuffer.