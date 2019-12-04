Kim Kardashian West and her eponymous beauty brand aren't slowing down for the holiday season. If anything, the beauty mogul appears to be ramping up her brand's offerings for fans' holiday needs. The new KKW Beauty Glitz & Glam Collection may just be the reality star's most perfect holiday collection to date.

On Dec. 3, KKW Beauty announced the launch of its latest collection: Glitz & Glam. The new products center around shimmer and metallic finishes that are ideal for the sparkling holiday season. Kardashian West is known for her love of mattes, but she has switched things up with these new items. Plus, there are even some brand new shades of classic products thrown in for good measure.

Inside the collection, customers will find a new and limited edition rose gold shade of the brand's Body Shimmer as well as a matching powder and brush that couldn't be more perfect for holiday parties and New Year's Eve celebrations. Of course, what's a KKW collection without a palette? The Glitz & Glam six-pan palette features shades like a deep plum hue and a metallic gold. Finally, there are the lip products. The brand is launching three new gloss shades, a four part matte lipstick bundle, and new lip liners.

Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect palette for your upcoming holiday festivities or want a deeply-hued lip for winter, you could find it in the KKW Beauty Glitz & Glam Collection.

According to the announcement, KKW Beauty customers won't have to wait long to purchase Kardashian West's latest collection. Glitz & Glam launches on Dec. 6 at 12 P.M. PT, and the brand is even offering free shipping on orders over $50. As for pricing, the collection ranges from just $12 for the new 90s Vogue Lip Liner to $145 which will get you the entire collection.

Glitz & Glam comes just a few weeks after the launch of the brand's second collaboration with Kardashian West's long time makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. The Artist & Muse collection debuted on Nov. 22 and featured a 10-pan eyeshadow palette, lip liner, lipstick, gloss, and blush. Now, the brand is doing it all over again with Glitz & Glam.

Launching two collections in less than a month is a feat, but it's not the only thing KKW Beauty has going on for the holidays. Kardashian West's beauty brand is also hosting its 12 Days Of Christmas event. The sale features 12 days of different deals where fans can shop everything from 30% off select collections to buy one, get one lip liners. The sales began on Dec. 3 and will continue until Dec. 14.

Hopefully, you saved some holiday cash because KKW Beauty is bringing fans all of the holiday collections and deals they can handle.