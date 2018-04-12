On Thursday, April 12, Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her daughter, and messages of support are already pouring in for the new mom. Kourtney Kardashian posted a sweet Instagram photo shortly after the news broke about Khloé's delivery, and some fans think it's Kourtney's reaction to Khloé Kardashian giving birth. In her Instagram post on Thursday afternoon, Kourtney reposted an image shared by Tracy Nguyen Romulus. "Forever Mood #girlpower💪," Romulus captioned the post.

The image appears to show Penelope Disick, North West, and Romulus' daughter. (Penelope's face is visible in the photo, but the child that appears to be North — Romulus tagged Kim Kardashian in the image — is turned away from the camera.) The girls appear to be taking part in some Easter festivities, including what looks like an egg hunt, in the photo, and it looks like they're having a blast. Kourtney used a similar caption when she reposted the photo, captioning it, "GIRL POWER."

Of course, an Easter photo isn't a direct reference to Khloé's new baby. But the "girl power" caption hints that Kourtney is thrilled to have another woman joining the Kardashian-Jenner crew. The other Kardashian-Jenner sisters — Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner — haven't posted their reactions about Khloé's baby on Twitter and Instagram yet, so the family might be waiting to make an official statement. Still, Kourtney's post is a sweet reminder of just how close the Kardashian ladies are.

Kourtney's Instagram post could also be interpreted as a response to the rumors that are surrounding the family right now. This week, TMZ and the Daily Mail shared videos that purportedly show Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé's daughter, with women who aren't Khloé. Kourtney's post could be a reminder that whatever happens to each of the sisters' romantic relationships, they'll always have each other — and their kids will always have each other, too. (Or, you know, she could just be sharing a belated Easter photo.) The Kardashians haven't commented publicly on the videos of Thompson yet, though, so fans will probably read a lot into Kourtney's post. E! News reported that Tristan Thompson was there when Khloé gave birth, though it's not clear if the two of them are in a disagreement over the cheating rumors.

Still, Kourtney's post is a reminder that whatever is going on in Khloé and Tristan's private life, she'll have plenty of help raising her daughter. Khloé has an incredible support system in her mom and her sisters, many of whom are already moms of their own. Whatever happens between Khloé and Tristan is their own business, but there's no doubt that the couple's daughter will grow up surrounded by plenty of love.

And while Khloé's other sisters haven't posted about her delivery yet, Kris Jenner tweeted a confirmation that her daughter did indeed give birth. Kris Jenner shared a video W magazine originally tweeted, which showed Kendall Jenner saying "baby" repeatedly. "BLESSED!!!" Kris Jenner wrote when reposting the tweet.

Other stars outside the Kardashian-Jenner family congratulated Khloé on the birth of her daughter, too. Alyssa Milano tweeted at Khloé, writing, "Now the fun really begins." Rachel Zoe also tweeted a message of congratulations for the new mama, as did the official Keeping up with the Kardashians Twitter account.

Whatever Khloé and Tristan decide for their own relationship going forward, it's their decision and theirs alone. And for right now, it sounds like both of them are eager to be parents to their new daughter. Still, Kourtney's Instagram post shows that the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family isn't going anywhere, either — Khloé and her baby have plenty of support, no matter what happens.