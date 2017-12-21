Kris Jenner Comments On Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Announcement Just Like A Proud Grandmother Would

After months of keeping the news under wraps, Khloé Kardashian finally revealed that she is, in fact, pregnant. And, on Thursday, Kris Jenner commented on Kardashian's pregnancy on Instagram with a joyful message. Fans were thrilled when Kardashian's pregnancy announcement and photo of her baby bump hit Instagram on Wednesday. Dec. 20, and reactions to the news were gleeful as many took to Twitter to share their happiness for the Good American clothing entrepreneur. And now head momager-in-charge, Kris Jenner, can no longer contain her own excitement.

Along with a repost of Kardashian's black and white baby bump photo and message, Jenner added a caption of her own: "God is so good!! I am beyond excited! What a blessing!!!!!!!"

Of course, Kardashian's news comes months after rumors began swirling that the 33-year-old was pregnant with her first child by her NBA basketball player boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The family has been mum on the subject, leaving fans to desperately try to pick up on clues about if the rumor is true and when Kardashian's rumored baby would come. But the secret was a closely guarded one. When probed about the rumor during the "Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts" segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in November 2017, Kim Kardashian-West downed a sardine smoothie to keep the info under lock and key.

It's certainly been a busy few months for the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kardashian-West is expecting her third child via surrogate sometime in the very near future. And Kylie Jenner is rumored to be pregnant with her first child, presumably with rapper Travis Scott, although neither she nor Scott have yet to confirm anything to the public.

But while Kardashian-West has been an open book about her expected arrival since confirming the news back in Sept. 2017, other members of the family have opted to keep their pregnancies on the hush-hush — something which Khloé Kardashian opened up about in her big Instagram reveal. She wrote,

"Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quite but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding."

It's unclear if Kylie will make a similar announcement, if she'll continue to remain tight-lipped until her rumored baby's birth, or, of course, if she's even pregnant at all. But the news, should it turn out to be true, should come out soon, since, according to People, Kylie is reportedly due around the same time Kardashian.

Though Kardashian finally let the cat out of the bag in her Wednesday night announcement, she failed to confirm the gender of her unborn child, though the baby is rumored to be a boy. Kardashian's baby will be joined by Kardashian-West's baby girl, who is said to be arriving very soon, and, possibly, Kylie's rumored daughter, who is reportedly expected to arrive sometime in the new year. The additions to the family will make grandchildren seven, eight, and nine for Kris.

With the holiday season officially underway, Kardashian's news is the ultimate Christmas present for both family members and fans who have followed her storyline of fertility struggles on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. As the family continues to grow at an exponential rate, it's safe to say that holiday gatherings as Kris Jenner's house are going to get a lot more chaotic.

Jenner, though, was always going to be thrilled with this news, because it's known that the reality mogul loves having a big family. But with the Kardashian empire expanding as rapidly as it is, it's getting even harder for fans to keep up with it all — no pun intended.