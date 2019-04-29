True Thompson is seriously one of the cutest babies around. In case you needed any more convincing of that undeniable fact, all you have to do is take a look at Kris Jenner's bathtime video of Khloé Kardashian's daughter True to see all of the adorableness for yourself.

Jenner shared a video of her "Saturday mood" recently, which just so happened to include an adorable moment from her grandchild, True. In the video, she could be seen splashing around in a kitchen sink, playing around with the water, and giggling about the fun, baby-friendly situation. Basically, the 1-year-old was living her best life while her family looked on and laughed right along with her. By the way, if the Instagram video is any indication, the youngster is totally her mom's mini-me. Not only is True sure to bring a smile to anyone's face, but she also has such a beautiful, positive spirit, just like Kardashian herself.

The momager captioned the video of her granddaughter with a sweet note about True's overwhelming cuteness and a nod to her daughter, Kardashian. She wrote, "This is my Saturday mood .... and my heart... this is one happy girl!! @khloekardashian you are truly blessed!!!" Jenner also included a slew of hashtags to the post, writing, #love #family #true," and, most adorably, #mybabybunny.

If you follow the Kardashian-Jenner family on social media, you would know that this is far from the first time that the crew has posted an oh-so-adorable video or photo featuring the Revenge Body star's daughter. Recently, as captured by one of Kardashian's fan pages on Instagram, the reality star took to her Instagram Story to post clips of baby True walking. It marks a major milestone for the little one, who recently turned 1 on April 12.

In case you missed it, the KarJenner family went all out for True's big day on April 12. Not only did Kardashian throw a lavish party for her baby (during which, the mother-daughter duo wore matching, and incredibly chic, blue outfits), but the famous fam also took to, you guessed it, social media to wish True a happy birthday.

Jenner, once again showing off her penchant for posting instantly adorable photos and videos featuring her grandkids, posted an slideshow of pics in honor of True's birthday. Alongside the True-centric collage, she wrote:

"Happy birthday to our beautiful angel True!! You are ONE today! 🎂 what a blessing you are to our family... You are the most precious gift, and I love you more than words can say. #HappyBirthdayTrue #happygirl #sweetiepie"

Of course, Kardashian's birthday post for her daughter may have been the most special of them all. In honor of her little one, the reality star posted numerous pics of True playing around in a room filled with balloons and wrote:

"Happy birthday my sweet True!! You are my ultimate True love! I am honored and so thankful to be your mommy! Today and until the end of time, I love you!! We have forever 💕"

Just by taking a glance at all of these posts featuring the 1-year-old, you can just tell, if you couldn't before, that baby True is simply one of the cutest and happiest babies in Hollywood.