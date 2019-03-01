It's been quite an eventful past two weeks for Khloé Kardashian. The reality star has found herself caught up in constant conversation, ever since major rumors spread following her recent breakup with Tristan Thompson. Making her priorities at the moment very clear, though, Kardashian shared a new Instagram post that's all about focusing on the positive.

On Friday morning, Kardashian posted a seemingly ordinary photo where she's getting her hair done, but it's the caption that stands out. She wrote,

"Start each day with a grateful happy heart. Count your blessings over your burdens. Smile, you got this! Lord, thank You."

The timing of the post is either a major coincidence or very intentional. Friday is the same day that Jordyn Woods is giving a highly anticipated interview on Red Table Talk. While Woods initially was best-known as Kylie Jenner's BFF, she recently made headlines for being brought into the latest Tristan Thompson scandal. Early last week, TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked first reported that Thompson cheated on then-girlfriend Kardashian with Woods at a party. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Kardashian, Woods, and Thompson for comment, but has not heard back.)

For Kardashian to post a message centered on counting her blessings and smiling through any negativity sure seems like her way of saying she's not letting any of the above phase her — especially the upcoming interview.

Granted, Kardashian has been just as open about the tougher emotions she's been going through lately. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is known for speaking her mind, which means she hasn't been afraid to vocalize how hurt she's felt as everything has continued to unfold. While the infidelity rumor remains unconfirmed by all involved, Kardashian has directly referenced some sort of betrayal and cheating in posts shared to her Instagram Story over the past week.

For example, just the day before posting the optimistic caption above, she shared an IG Story that read:

"Remember: they cheated because they wanted to, they lied because they could, and now they're sorry because they got caught. It's always about them. You did nothing to cause or deserve it."

And last week, Kardashian posted several heartbreaking quotes, including one that read, "If they ask you about me, tell them: 'She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her.'"

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Story (2)

Kardashian has been through so much in the past year, and whether she decides to sulk a bit or stay cheery is entirely her prerogative. Everyone processes emotions differently, and let's not forget she's doing so in the spotlight. By sharing updates so publicly, she's letting fans know where she's at, while also making clear it's OK to be human and embrace the full spectrum of feelings.

As fans likely recall, last April, Thompson was first accused of cheating on Kardashian. She was pregnant at the time and gave birth soon after. While Thompson has never publicly discussed the situation, Kardashian has referenced the drama on Twitter, including live-tweeting the Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode about the scandal. Based on reports after that, Kardashian chose to stay with Thompson in an effort to create the best possible environment for their daughter, True.

As of right now, it appears that Thompson and Kardashian have called it quits. But fans are definitely waiting for more updates from the KUWTK star herself, as well as seeing what Woods has to say during her interview. Either way, it sounds like Kardashian is trying to smile and stay grateful through it all.