For some time now, fans have been wondering whether Kylie Jenner is actually married to her boyfriend Travis Scott. And a recent comment from the reality star's momager may shed some light on the situation. As E! News reported, Kris Jenner addressed the Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott marriage rumors and also revealed a fun tidbit about the twosome.

On Jan. 24, Kris called in to the Kyle and Jackie O Show to chat about her famous family. During the interview, host Kyle Sandilands asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, "Any wedding bells for Kylie and Travis Scott?" The momager pretty much put the rumors about Stormi's parents, whom she called "terrific" together, to rest. She replied, "Not that I know of," and jokingly continued, "So, if you hear something, you better call my cell."

Even though rumors have persisted about Jenner and Scott's possible marriage, you can trust that if Kris doesn't know anything about the couple's wedded union then there's probably no truth to those rumors. Similar to the KarJenner matriarch, Kim Kardashian also commented on the rumors about her little sister's relationship in early December. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the KKW Beauty mogul was asked about Jenner and Scott's possible engagement and replied to the question with, “You know, I literally need to ask her. That is going to be my next question in our group chat."

Of course, Kris and Kardashian could be staying mum to honor Jenner's privacy in regards to the marriage rumors. But, it's more likely that the youngest member of the KarJenner crew simply isn't married just yet, if these responses from her family members are any indication.

As for those marriage rumors, they've been persistent ever since March of 2018, as Cosmopolitan noted. On multiple occasions, Jenner and Scott have referred to each other as "wife" or "hubby." In October 2018, the Life of Kylie star even posted a video on Instagram which she captioned with, "just because flowers are the best kind😫😫😍 thank u hubby."

Most recently, Jenner sparked up those rumors yet again thanks to one of her Instagram posts. On Jan. 22, she posted a photo from one of her photoshoots along with the caption, "extraño a mi esposo," which translates to "I miss my husband," according to People.

Now, it could just be that the couple refer to each other with these terms of endearment, especially since they've been in a dedicated relationship for some time now. But, the low-key "hubby" and "wife" mentions have still made some fans question whether the couple is truly husband and wife.

Interestingly enough, an interview Scott gave in December 2018 may just dispel those wedding rumors once and for all. The rapper told Rolling Stone that the pair are not yet married, but that they intend to be in the future. He said, "We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

So, it's clear from both Scott's revelation about his upcoming "fire" proposal and Kris' own recent comments on her daughter's relationship that the couple may not be married just yet. But, you can definitely count on wedding bells for the "hubby" and "wifey" pair sometime in the future.