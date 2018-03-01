After months out of the spotlight, Kylie Jenner really is making the most of her comeback. In February, the reality star announced she'd given birth to a baby girl with an announcement and video on social media. And on Thursday, March 1, Kylie celebrated baby Stormi turning one month old with the sweetest snapshots. She captioned the Instagram photos, "my angel baby is 1 month old today."

While baby Stormi's face isn't completely seen in the pictures, she's wearing the cutest little onesie. It's unclear whether she's dressed up like a lamb, dog, or some other critter, but one thing is for sure: The outfit is absolutely adorable. And this isn't the first time she's shared a picture of her baby with the internet. When announcing Stormi's name, Kylie posted a photo of the baby holding her finger, but in that instance too, you can't see the newborn's full face.

It goes without saying that it's 100 percent Kylie's choice what photos to share of her daughter — if any. While fans may want to see the baby's full face (as some comments on the photo make clear), it's her prerogative, and respecting the baby's privacy seems like a no-brainer. Just because Kylie is a huge reality star, that doesn't mean her daughter's life should be an open book.

After all, a desire for privacy was a major reason that Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret for so long. As she wrote in her baby announcement:

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way i knew how. there was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

Clearly, she's taking her new role as a mom seriously, as she calls it "this role of a lifetime." And celebrating milestones along the way, like her baby turning one month old, is definitely sweet.

The photo above isn't the only way she's marking the occasion, though. Earlier in the day on Snapchat, Kylie showed off flowers from her boyfriend Travis Scott. He really went above and beyond with all the bouquets of roses. She wrote, "ok baby daddy," in the bottom corner, as the camera panned across all of the flowers.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

And Scott wasn't done celebrating two of the most important women in his life. He also took to his own Snapchat page to share a photo of Stormi in arguably one of the cutest sweaters you'll have ever seen. "My lil mama 1 month today," he wrote, "her favorite unit of course." Considering the sweater says "Daddy" in a heart, it's no wonder he's dubbing it her favorite.

Travis Scott/Snapchat

Even though Kylie kept her pregnancy underwraps, she really seems to be embracing the experience that is motherhood and taking her fans along for the ride. Just last week, she posted an update on Twitter, letting fans know that Stormi is doing great. She wrote,"she’s good. still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby" Like mother, like daughter apparently.

On top of that, Kylie dropped an entire line of weather-related makeup, obviously connecting to Stormi's name choice. Clearly, she's already having an impact on the ever-growing Kardashian-Jenner empire. And considering she only just turned a month old, this is just the beginning.