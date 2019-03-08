You've got your green beer in Boston. You've got your green river in Chicago. You've got your green morning-after face in the mirror, probably. But now, you've also got the sweetest of all St. Patrick's Day green treats — Krispy Kreme green donuts are back for St. Patrick's Day and the internet is rejoicing their homecoming. If you haven't experienced the green donuts before, this year is your change to feel truly lucky indeed. The classic glazed donut gets a green twist, so it's all of that traditional Krispy Kreme flavor, with a little extra pizazz — but it's only available for a limited time. Next weekend, from March 15 to 17, you'll find St. Patrick's Day donuts on offer at Krispy Kreme locations around the country. Not only that, there's a really good reason to stop by participating locations — the chance to really strike lucky by winning free donuts for a year.

"Come in for the Green O’riginal Glazed doughnuts and a chance to WIN GOLD," its website explains. "Lucky winners across the nation will win a Golden Dozen Pass – One Dozen FREE Original Glazed ® doughnuts per month until St. Patrick’s Day 2020. So head to one of the participating locations below for your chance to win one dozen Original Glazed ® doughnuts per month for a year." ONE DOZEN DONUTS PER MONTH FOR A YEAR. That's one whole day's worth of donuts every month, by my calculations. (One donut ever two hours for a full 24 hours or until vomiting ensues, whichever comes first.)

This is not the first time Krispy Kreme has rolled out the green donut to celebrate the luck of the Irish — and it's safe to say that the people of America were ready for their return. Lots of people have been dreaming — and tweeting — about the green donuts after last year's St. Patrick's Day, so it's great to see them back again.

One weekend isn't that much time to get your St. Paddy's Day green donut loving on, but luckily there are already loads of treats on offer to help get you into the spirit. If you're looking for something a little more savory, then Costco has a cheese-filled, shamrock-shaped ravioli ready to rock your world — and you may just want to top that bad boy off with some boozy St. Patrick's Day cheese from Aldi. Of course, you could stick with a traditional sweet favorite and celebrate with a Shamrock Shake from Dairy Queen, perhaps the queen of all St. Patrick's Day treats, or one of the Wawa secret Saint Patrick's Day menu smoothies, which you can trick yourself into believing is one of your five-a-day. (Spoiler Alert: It is not.)

There are so many different ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day — and not all of them have to involve parades or binge drinking. If you just want to celebrate in a wholesome sugar coma, then Krispy Kreme has you covered. The green donut comes but once a year — and just for a few days — so if you want to celebrate, get on it fast. And who knows? A year of donuts may await you.