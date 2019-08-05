I know that you never thought this day would come, but it's here. The day that the Spice Girls sang about with "2 Become 1," the day that makes all other days fade into the shadows. The day that Krispy Kreme and Reese's combine to bring you Reese's Lovers Original Filled Doughnuts.

For a limited time, starting Monday, August 5, you will be able to get Reese's Lovers Original Filled Doughnuts at participating locations. And yes, they're based off of the Reese's Lovers Peanut Butter Cups which debuted earlier this year. So not only do you get the chocolate and peanut butter combo, you can pick your favorite.

For the peanut butter die-hards, there's the Reese's Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut, a chocolate Original Glazed doughnut filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Kreme (YAS), before being dipped in Reese's peanut butter icing and topped with a chocolate icing drizzle. Just let that all sink in.

And for the chocolate lovers, they reverse that with a chocolate Original Glazed doughnut filled with Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme, then topped with chocolate fudge icing with a peanut butter icing drizzle to finish it off. The sweetest words in the English language.

Now let us remember that this not a competition. One is not better than the other. They are two perfect halves of a perfect whole. (Also, the peanut butter one is probably better.)

And to complete the dual nature of these incredible offerings, you can not only get these in traditional single doughnuts or by the dozen — you can also get them in pairs. A special custom two-pack box will allow you to get two peanut butter or two chocolate options — or one of each.

“Our latest co-creation with Reese’s is our best yet!" Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation explained in a press release. "If the technology exists to fill a Krispy Kreme doughnut with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme and Chocolate Kreme, then how could we not offer that to America? Well it does. So we are. And it’s amazing." Amazing indeed. I no longer care about the moon landing. This is the only technology that I will ever care about again.

Krispy Kreme has certainly had a busy year. It was only recently that they started offering Krispy Kreme delivery in certain parts of the U.S. — and they even tested customizable Krispy Kremes where customers could design their own flavors.

They've also gotten wild with their flavor combinations. Before these delectable Reese's options the U.K. saw Krispy Kremes stuffed with Nutella and salted caramel — and last month they briefly treated us to glazed doughnuts stuffed with actual cake batter, in a fleeting moment of true bliss.

What makes summer the best time of the year? I used to say it was the beach, the vacation, the sunshine — but now it is clear that I was wrong. The reason summer is the best time of the year is this and only this: Reese's Lovers Original Filled Doughnuts. I vote we name the month of August after these doughnuts. I vote that we take the word "happiness" out of the dictionary and replace it with a photo of these doughnuts. I'm ready to experience true divinity, so join me and get down to Krispy Kreme now. Today. This moment.