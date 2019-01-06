This week, there's a good chance that Kristen Bell made you cry thanks to her and husband Dax Shepard's appearance on Ellen. Now, Kristen Bell's 2019 Golden Globes dress is going to make you cry once again. OK — so maybe it won't make you cry. But there's a good chance it'll make your jaw drop, because this multi-talented actor looks gorgeous as she heads out to hit the red carpet.

Bell is heading to the Golden Globes tonight thanks to her nomination for The Good Place. The actor is one of the stars of the hit NBC sitcom, and there's a good chance that all your friends have been binge watching it on Netflix. Bell's nominated for Best Actress for her role as Eleanor Shellstrop. But, it's not the only nomination for Bell. The series itself received a nomination for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy. So basically, Bell's got a lot to celebrate as she makes her way into the award show.

And thanks to an Instagram sneak peek, she certainly looks very ready to get the celebration started. Bell's 2019 Golden Globes dress is a gorgeous blush, nude gown that features a plunging neckline, fitted waist, and flowing skirt. The dress certainly seems Grecian goddess inspired, but fans of Bell's don't know all the details about the dress just yet.

According to her Instagram post, it seems like Bell is still trying to pick out which shoes to wear. Honestly, though, all of her footwear options look bomb.

Kristen Bell/Instagram

While getting ready, Bell also shared a bit of a behind the scenes secret: She's not just wearing Spanx — the undergarment is actually being tacked to the gown itself.

Kristen Bell/Instagram

And if you're curious why her hand is inside an ice bucket in her Instagram story, according to Bell, she's got the knuckles of a "12 year old Playstation addict" and is attempting to shrink her knuckles to fit an arm full of gorgeous jewels.

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Of course, Bell is in good company tonight. She's nominated alongside some other amazing actors tonight like last year's winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, Alison Brie of Glow, Murphy Brown's Candice Bergen, and Will & Grace's Debra Messing. The five actors are a talented bunch, and for fashion lovers, it doesn't hurt that they, alongside Bell, will all surely look great on the red carpet.

Araya Diaz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tonight could just be extra special for Bell, though. Not only is The Good Place nominated alongside her own nomination, but it's also the first Golden Globe nod for the actor. If things go extra well for her tonight, it could also be her first win.

However, her portrayal of Eleanor Shellstrop hasn't gone completely unnoticed. In 2018, she was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for the role, and she was also a nominee for a Teen Choice Award that same year. Plus, back in 2017, she garnered a nomination from the Television Critics Association. Basically, it seems as though viewers and critics love Bell's worn on The Good Place.

Whether or not Bell will win tonight is still yet to be seen. But in her gorgeous blush dress and jewels, though, she's basically already won the red carpet.