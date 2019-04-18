Let's get ready to party because Kristen Wiig is working on a new comedy. Even better, this film has Wiig re-teaming with her Bridesmaids co-star and co-writer Annie Mumolo. No, this isn't a Bridesmaids sequel, but it is technically a follow-up to the iconic female buddy comedy, and based on what little we know so far, there's that no doubt that this new movie is going to be very much in the same spirit of the 2011 hit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wiig and Mumolo will write, star, and co-produce the upcoming Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. The movie focuses on two best friends, Barb (Wiig) and Star (Mumolo) who decide to leave the Midwest for sunny Florida. It's their first ever vacation, and it's safe to say their time in Vista Del Mar doesn't go exactly as planned. Mainly because, according to the report, these small town Midwestern girls end up associating themselves with someone who's planning to kill everyone in town. Yes, it appears this is an action comedy that could have include stunts that aren't just taking care of bodily functions in a sink or the street.

Wiig and Mumolo, who appeared in Bridesmaids as a paranoid plane passenger seated next to Wiig's Annie, originally announced the film in 2014 with Wiig slated to direct, according to the Associated Press. The movie will now be directed by Josh Greenbaum (New Girl, Fresh Off The Boat) and produced by the female-led production company Gloria Sanchez Productions, which is led by Jessica Elbaum, Adam McKay, and Wiig's SNL co-star Will Ferrell. The film is slated for a 2020 release, nearly a decade after Bridesmaids won over audiences and critics.

Needless to say, this Bridesmaids follow-up is a big deal, one that the film's production company, Lionsgate is excited to be a part of. “It is such an honor that Kristen and Annie have entrusted us with their follow-up to Bridesmaids," Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Nathan Kahane said in a statement obtained by THR. "Their projects offer a rare combination of big laughs, big heart and female empowerment that everyone will love — men and women, young and old."

It did kind of feel like everyone loved Bridesmaids, which is what led to "the Bridesmaids effect," in which a lot of female-led movies (mostly comedies) were flagged as the "next Bridesmaids." No one should expect Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar to be the next Bridesmaids, though. This is something new and all its own from the two women who just happened to make that other film.

In fact, as Wiig's filmography since Bridesmaids shows, she's not interested in repeating herself. Since 2011, the actor has starred in comedies like Ghostbusters and the Lifetime spoof, A Deadly Adoption, but she's also dipped into more dramatic genres with roles in Mother!, The Martian, The Secret Diary of A Teenage Girl, and Arrested Development.

Next year, Wiig will play Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984. It's her first villain role and from the looks of the first photos, she's bringing a zaniness to archaeologist Barbara Minerva turned bad kitty.

That said, no one, will blame you for rewatching Bridesmaids again for the hundredth time in preparation for what's to come from these two.