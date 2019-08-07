Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise only just started on Aug. 5, but there's already been a ton of beach-side drama amongst your favorite Bachelors and Bachelorettes. Namely, Blake Horstmann has been tied up in a situation with Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman. But, now, Kristina's message to Blake on Instagram shows that the Paradise contestants have put any drama behind them.

After getting caught up in the messy situation on BiP, Blake took to Instagram hours after the Aug. 6 episode aired to share his side of the story. He posted (and subsequently deleted) text messages between him and Caelynn on his Instagram Story that were supposed to clarify his version of events. Blake also wrote in a separate Instagram post that he "NEVER 'sweet talked' her [Caelynn] at Stagecoach. Caelynn and I were NEVER in a relationship. I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I absolutely NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn," which appeared to contradict what Caelynn said on the show. (Bustle reached out to Caelynn and Blake for comment on the texts, but has not heard back.)

While it seems like the situation with these two reality contestants is ongoing (and will likely continue to play out on BiP), when it comes to Kristina, who was also part of Blake's Paradise love triangle, it would appear that the drama between her and the former Bachelorette contestant is water under the bridge now. Nothing is more evident of the fact that they've put this messiness behind them than Kristina's comment in support of Blake sharing his side of the story. She commented on his post with, "Speak your truth, no one can take that away from you."

Blake Horstmann/Instagram

On the Aug. 6 episode, Kristina and Blake had a lengthy discussion about the whole ordeal after she got a date card and invited him to go with her. During their convo, Kristina made clear he didn't handle the situation with the two women in the best way and, basically, that she wanted to be excluded from the narrative. Twitter definitely applauded her straightforwardness. And while tensions were running high between the two, based on Kristina's Instagram comment at least, it looks like they've since moved on.

Even though they've seemingly made amends, Kristina related on Twitter that she was shocked by how dramatic the entire situation had become. She wrote, "And here I thought I had tea," in reference to everything that came out between Blake and Caelynn.

In case you missed it, Kristina was right in saying that there was plenty of tea spilled all around. On the show, Caelynn was not happy with how Blake supposedly handled their past relationship (Blake apparently slept with both Caelynn and Kristina within a 24-hour period at Stagecoach music festival in April), as she claimed that he asked her to keep quiet about the situation. As previously mentioned, the former Bachelorette contestant posted a lengthy statement on Instagram in which he claimed that Caelynn's statements were not the whole truth.

While it seems like Kristina is totally on board with Blake sharing his "truth," it remains to be seen how Caelynn will take these claims. So, fans will just have to stay tuned to Paradise (and the contestants' Instagrams) to see how this all pans out.