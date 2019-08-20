Kristina's Speech To Blake On 'Bachelor In Paradise' Took Literally Everyone By Surprise
ABC/John Fleenor
Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise was full of curveballs, but everyone in Bachelor Nation was left reeling once the final rose was handed out, when Kristina's speech to Blake on Bachelor in Paradise took literally everyone by surprise. Just when everyone on the show — and watching at home — though that Blake was finally about to go home, Kristina used the final rose to keep him around after Hannah chose Dylan.
More to come ...