It's been a wild few weeks for Khloé Kardashian and audiences may get the chance to see how it all really unfolded. After Khloé welcomed a baby girl on Thursday, People reported on Friday that cameras were at the hospital shooting Khloé giving giving birth. The report also says Tristan Thompson was at the hospital for their daughter's birth, and the footage could show Khloé dealing with the recent cheating allegations surrounding their relationship on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. (Bustle reached out to E! about whether the footage will appear on KUWTK, but the network declined to comment. Bustle also reached out to Khloé and Thompson's reps about the cheating rumors, but did not hear back.)

While it's unclear exactly how much was shot and what will be shown, People claims "viewers will soon be able to witness the birth," since cameras were at the hospital. This wouldn't be the first time a Kardashian gave birth on TV. Kim Kardashian gave birth to North on the show, and Kourtney pulled out Mason and delivered Penelope on the series as well. That said, it's hard to say how much Khloé will decide to show to audiences, especially since rumors of Thompson's infidelities surfaced just two days prior to their daughter's birth.

On Tuesday, TMZ posted a surveillance video they claim is of Thompson fooling around with two women, which was allegedly in October when Khloé was three months pregnant. On Tuesday, TMZ also reported that Thompson allegedly brought a woman back to his hotel on Sunday after being at an NYC club together. Khloé and her family members haven't publicly spoken to the rumors. But given the show's track record, it's likely that the scandal and the family's reactions will be documented, at least to some degree.

KUWTK is known for the family's transparency and clearing up rumors after audiences spend time speculating. For example, after months of wondering if Kylie Jenner was pregnant, fans learned she indeed was when she gave birth to Stormi. Just a few weeks later, pregnant Kylie appeared on KUWTK so audiences could get more of a behind-the-scenes look at her secret pregnancy process. The family has also openly discussed breakups and causes of them after they've happened in real time (like Kourtney and Scott Disick, and Kim and Kris Humphries).

Khloé has especially been super transparent about her relationships, pregnancy, and attempts to get pregnant. Before dating Thompson, the world watched her experience a tumultuous marriage and heartbreaking divorce from Lamar Odom. Khloé also documented her infertility issues on the series when they were together. Recently, she's given fans a glimpse into significant moments she's shared with Thompson as well.

After she finally revealed she was pregnant through an Instagram post in December, KUWTK documented Khloé and Thompson telling their families they were expecting. In the moving episode, the pair shared with news during a barbecue at Kris Jenner's house with most family members (Kylie on FaceTime) and Thompson's mom present. This, of course, came after Khloé showed her positive pregnancy test on the show to confirm.

But because of all the drama that's surrounded Khloe's pregnancy, audiences are eager to learn what's really going on, especially since no family members have addressed it. The Washington Post anticipates a "bonkers" episode, while Cosmopolitan refers to the upcoming episode as "a motherf*cking time to be alive." Fans may be nosier than ever, but that could also be because Kardashians have set the bar so high for letting viewers in on their lives. In a few months' time, the anticipation could still be there and audiences may see where Khloé stands when it comes to this sensitive material.