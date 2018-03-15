The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is a music and arts festival. It is an aesthetic. It is a rite of passage for 20-somethings in Southern California. And it is a birthday party theme. As People reported, Kyle Richards threw a Kidchella party for her youngest daughter last Sunday. In celebration of Portia Umansky’s 10th trip around the sun, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband, Mario Umansky, hosted a Coachella-themed bash at Sky Zone trampoline park in Van Nuys. Just like her cousin Paris Hilton, Portia is a Coachella fan — yes, even though she is several years away from being of 'chella age.

“Since she has older sisters, she wanted more of a non-traditional, mature theme, and loved the idea of incorporating Coachella," Kyle explained to People. And in keeping with the grand tradition of Richards-Umansky soirées before it, a certain burger joint catered the event. Richards told the magazine, “We of course had to have a Fatburger truck, as it wouldn’t be a Umansky family party without 1. Even though Portia isn’t eating meat now, so she had their Impossible Burger!”

In addition to the trampolines and the Fatburger truck, Portia’s fête included a tie-dyed cake, a mural of a desert sunset, and lots and lots of dreamcatchers. You can see exclusive photos of the party — including some particularly excellent shots of Mauricio and Kyle bouncing around on the trampolines — over at People.

Wait just a second. Wasn't there another famous couple who put together a Kidchella fest for their child? Where have we heard that portmanteau before? Ah, yes. Kyle’s niece’s former assistant once threw a Coachella-themed event for her daughter. On June 21, 2014, North West had a Kidchella party of her very own. When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child turned one, the family hosted an over-the-top, Coachella-inspired extravaganza in Kourtney Kardashian’s backyard. Replete with food carts, carnival activities, a Ferris wheel, and live music, the event really seemed to be a kid-friendly (but still fun) version of the music festival that descends upon Indio’s Empire Polo Club every spring.

Of course, North and Portia aren’t the only youths who’ve honored their day of birth by paying homage to the annual gathering of crocheted crop tops. If you were to do a quick google, you'd see Pinterest post after Pinterest post of Kidchella ideas; people really seem to love to spin the sweaty, rollicking, debauchery-filled festival into twee, kid-friendly, birthday party theme gold. It may be only a matter of time before Party City stores around the country make some room on the shelf that is nestled between the Minions decor and the PAW Patrol accessories for some Kidchella-inspired accouterment. Bring on the Ferris wheel-shaped bubble necklaces, festival wristbands in lieu of party hats, cupcakes covered in edible “dirt” to pay tribute to the dust storms that hit the polo fields year after year, and Kidz Bop-ified EDM tunes.

Also? If you read the words “Sky Zone trampoline park” and don’t immediately think of ex-Real Housewives of Orange County stars Alexis and Jim Bellino, then it behooves you to re-watch Season 8 at your earliest convenience. Though the couple is not in charge of the Van Nuys park where Portia’s Kidchella took place, the Bellinos do happen to run some of Sky Zone’s Southern California locations.

If there is one lesson to be learned from Portia's Kidchella party, it is this: All roads lead back to The Real Housewives of Orange County. And back to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. And, of course, back to Paris Hilton Is My New BFF.