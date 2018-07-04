While you may be by a grill or a pool or just laying in your bed on your day off, there's one place you should also definitely visit on the Fourth of July, and that's the internet. Why? It's basically sale central, and Kylie Cosmetics' Fourth of July sale is proof that these summer holiday deals are can't miss. From beauty to fashion, there's more than enough to go around, but after hearing about Kylie Jenner's deals, you may want to pop over to the Kylie Cosmetics website first.

What's the youngest member of the Kar-Jenner family doing for her summer sale? She's giving fans a whopping 40 percent off some of her most popular items majorly reducing their retail value. While the deal doesn't extend to the entire site (there are exclusions like her recently restocked Kourt x Kylie collection), there is more than enough that qualifies for you to stock up on some of your Kylie Cosmetics favorites.

Once you head over to the brand's site, you'll find an entire section dedicated to the sale including lipsticks, lip kits, kylighters and blushes. While Jenner's palettes aren't included in the sale, those iconic lip kits are on super sale, and that's the perfect way to get that Kylie Jenner pout, right?

The brand also has a second deal going. While this one is around all the time, the Fourth of July sale is a great time to take advantage of it. Once you've done your damage on the site's sale section, if you spend $40 or more, you'll qualify for free domestic shipping. Not only can you stock up, but you can stock up and get free shipping at the same time.

If you were hoping to get your hands on Jenner's newest releases of the Sorta Sweet palette and lip bundle, that'll probably have to wait for a bit. Some of her latest launches don't qualify for the sale. Given that they just launched a little over a week ago, their exclusion makes total sense. Despite no other eyeshadow palettes being included, that doesn't mean the sale is just lip product specific. You can shop any of her pressed powder blushes and pressed powder, individual Kylighters in the sale, and honestly the prices are so, so good on all of it.

According to the website, her famous lip kits have been marked down to a killer $17.40 making them well under their typical retail price. Then there are the liquid lipstick singles which are only $10 each now (okay, $10.20, but still). Don't forget that with a bomb new liquid lip, you'll probably want a liner. Those beauties are now under $10 and ring in at only $7.20. While this doesn't include every lip color, there are some Jenner favorites like Exposed and best sellers like Maliboo.

As for complexion products, it's all about the cheeks. While the Kylie Cosmetics concealers don't make the cut for the sale, Jenner's blush and highlight products did. All six of her individual Kylighters now cost under $15, and if you're really looking to splurge, you can get them bundled for under $85. The same goes for her blushes. Snag a single for only $12 or grab the entire collection in a bundle for only $58.

If you want to snag some new Kylie Cosmetics products, head over to the brand's website now. The sale is for one day only and will last just until midnight PT. With deals this good, it's a Fourth of July sale that you just can't afford to miss (as in you can actually afford a Kylie haul now).