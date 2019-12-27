They may no longer be a couple, but Stormi's mom will always be one of Travis Scott's biggest fans. On Friday, December 27, Kylie Jenner promoted her ex, Travis Scott's, new album on her Instagram Story, telling her fans to check out the new music from "Stormi's Dad." The rapper's new album, Jack Boys, is the first release from his newly founded record label, Cactus Jack Records, and features a remix of "Highest in the Room," which some fans speculated was about his split from Jenner.

According to Us Magazine, the final track on Jack Boys, "Gatti" also seemed to feature lyrics about the couple's October breakup, with the rapper hinting at the pair's different lifestyles in his verse. "Bring my hands out, try to hide my face / Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate," Scott raps late in the song. "I took a chance, it's a lot to take."

Despite the pair's recent split, Jenner has continued to support Scott, and even attended his Astroworld Festival in November with their daughter Stormi. Before taking the stage in Houston on Nov. 9, the rapper showed off an elaborate flower arrangement on his Instagram Story, which fans thought was a gift from Jenner. "Love u that I really do," Scott captioned the photo, adding a red heart and a butterfly emoji, which is likely a reference to the matching butterfly tattoos that he and Jenner share.

While Scott hasn't made an appearance on Jenner's social media accounts since the pair's split, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has continued to highlight the rapper's close relationship with Stormi, including posting a video a few weeks after their breakup of the 1-year-old asking to hear "daddy singing." Despite calling it quits, Jenner has stated that she and Scott "are on great terms" and that "our main focus right now is Stormi." In a Twitter post shortly after their breakup, Jenner noted, "our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Their commitment to co-parenting has resulted in plenty of rumors about a possible reconciliation, which Jenner's older sister Kim Kardashian explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was even a source of confusion for the famous family. "I honestly don’t know [if they're together], but I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly," the reality star told Ellen DeGeneres during a recent appearance. "I don’t know the status if they’re together or not. I don’t think they are."

A source close to the former couple also told People that Scott and Jenner were planning to spend the holidays together, in order to ensure that Stormi had the best Christmas celebration possible. (Neither Jenner nor Scott posted any photos with each other on social media over the Christmas holidays.) "As special holidays are coming up, they will continue to spend a lot of time together, the source said, adding, "they both seem great together. There is definitely hope things will work out."

And despite all of the confusion over their relationship status, the pair are simply happy to be spending time together with their daughter. "It’s not anything new that they spend a lot of time together," the source told People. "Even after they decided to take a break, they still spent time together with Stormi. And Travis was always free to come and go at Kylie’s so he can see Stormi. Now when he isn’t working, his free time is all about Stormi."

In other words, as long as Scott remains "Stormi's dad," fans can expect Jenner to continued to support the rapper and all of his newest projects.