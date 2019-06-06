Months after some unfortunate drama tore their friendship apart, it looks like Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods may be on the road to being besties once more. As Us Weekly reported, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods may mend their friendship, as the two are supposedly trying to recover after the Tristan Thompson-related scandal that caused a rift in their relationship.

On June 6, Us Weekly reported that Jenner and Woods are in the midst of repairing their once-tight bond. A source told the publication, “Their relationship is on the road to recovery,” which definitely bodes well for anyone hoping to see the best friend duo back in action again. Even though they might be trying to salvage their friendship, it seems like they're both aware that things between them might never be the same.

But, the time that they've spent apart over the past couple of months has helped everyone involved in the cheating scandal to "heal." The source continued to say, “Kylie knows the separation from Jordyn will help both of them — and Kylie’s family — to heal.” Considering that it has been some time since the entire situation unfolded (the reports first emerged in February), it's certainly possible that enough time has passed that Jenner and Woods can now reevaluate the state of their friendship.

This recent report shouldn't come as too much a surprise, especially considering that Us Weekly also detailed back in April that the Life of Kylie star was still torn up over the matter. A source told the publication that Jenner "isn’t over the situation," which is understandable, given how close they were. They continued to relate that she's been spending time with some of her other friends, but it just isn't the same.

“Even though she’s out and about with friends like Heather [Sanders] and spending time with her team like Ariel [Tejada], they aren’t the same as Jordyn and not her ‘best friend,’" they claimed, "Jordyn was like a sister to her, and while she’s very close with her team and considers them her friends, she also knows they are employees and she pays them, so they have a different relationship.”

As for how Woods feels about everything, it seems like she might actually on the same page as Jenner. Us Weekly also reported in April that she misses her best friend, and, more specifically, Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster. “Jordyn is still very upset but trying to push on with her career and get her life back," an insider revealed, and continued,

"She misses Kylie as a best friend but is telling friends she actually misses Stormi the most. She looks at old pictures of Stormi and misses her every day.”

Also in April, Woods made clear she still has love for Jenner in an interview with TMZ. Woods' mom added, "We love Kylie."

To refresh your memory, you'll recall that the former besties had a falling-out after it was reported by TMZ that Tristan Thompson supposedly cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Woods. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Woods, Kardashian, and Thompson for comment on the situation, but did not hear back.) After the rumors were reported, People detailed that Woods had moved out of her BFF's property.

On the March 1 episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, Woods shared her side of the story. During the episode, she denied being "intimate" with the Cleveland Cavaliers player. Additionally, she revealed that she was in contact with her former friend, but that her friendship with Jenner was not in the same place that it once was.

Clearly, it may be difficult for the pair to get back to their BFF ways, given the dramatic situation that unfolded. But, based on this latest report, it sounds like Jenner and Woods may just be determined to become friends again, which would be a majorly positive step for the former besties.