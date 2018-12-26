The Kardashian family Christmas Eve party might be the holiday bash of the season, but as far as Kylie Jenner is concerned, nothing is more important than bath time. On Tuesday, Dec. 25, Kylie Jenner revealed that she left her family's Christmas Eve party early in order to give Stormi a bath — but that spending time with her baby girl helped make this the "best Christmas yet."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared several adorable photos of herself and her 10-month-old daughter, Stormi, wearing matching sparkly outfits to the family's annual Christmas party, which this year was held at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's house. However, the pair's Christmas cheer was slightly short-lived, as Jenner revealed on her Instagram Story that she actually had to leave the festivities early in order to get her baby girl bathed and to bed ahead of Christmas morning.

"This is me leaving the party early to go give my baby a bath ... and put her to bed," Jenner wrote over a photo of herself carrying Stormi through the Kardashian-West's Winter Wonderland decorations, posted to her Instagram Story. "And it was the best Xmas eve yet." Of course, Stormi's bath time had a touch of added glamour to it, as Jenner also revealed that she had to leave the form-fitting, sparkly gown with a thigh-high slit on to bathe her daughter, admitting "I couldn't get it off by myself."

Christmas is far from the first holiday that Jenner has centered around her daughter. For Halloween, the makeup mogul took inspiration from the infant's name for her "Stormi Weather" costume, which featured Jenner as a storm cloud and baby Stormi as a tiny gold lightning bolt. And because they're truly committed to matching mother-daughter ensembles, Jenner and Stormi also wore matching skeleton onesies for a casual "Girls Halloween dinner," and a pair of gorgeous butterfly costumes on the holiday itself.

It's clear, based on her desire to put Stormi first during all of her holiday celebrations, that being a mother is Jenner's biggest priority right now. "I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mum. I think more of the future," Jenner told her big sister Kendall in an August interview for Vogue Australia.

She continued, "I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I’m trying to be … I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive."

In that conversation, Jenner reminisced on her own holiday celebrations as a child, telling Kendall that they were the "most memorable" part of growing up for her. "I think the most memorable moments from being young are the memories that we shared together, and just like, our family, like holidays," Jenner said.

"They used to be so much fun for us. I mean, they still are, but like just so much fun back then, even playing with Barbies, or the fights we would get in, like we really were," she explained. Clearly, those holiday memories were so important and formative for her, and she's determined to make sure that Stormi's first holidays are as perfect and unforgettable as possible.

Jenner has spent much of the past year sharing how much she's enjoyed becoming a mother, even telling her Instagram followers earlier this month that it has been an "unforgettable year" for her. "Just thinking about how much i love each and every one of you. thank you for all the love and support this year," Jenner wrote alongside a photo of herself and Stormi, wearing matching black dresses in front of the fireplace.

She continued, "2018 has been unforgettable thanks to you.. and having Stormi of course has made it the best. I can’t wait for 2019."