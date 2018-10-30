Well, this is sweeter than bowl full of Skittles, Nerds, and gummy bears. Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner and Stormi dressed up as butterflies for Halloween. (Got to love when Halloween falls on a weekday and the holiday winds up taking over for, like, a full week.) On Monday, Kylie shared some photos she and Stormi took while they were in their matching butterfly outfits, and fair warning: The pictures are so cute, you might scream. You might shriek. You might clutch your chest and exclaim, "So darling!" Look... if you daaaaare.

What a perfect Halloween costume idea for these two, no? It's a nod to Travis Scott's song "Butterfly Effect," to Kylie and Travis’s matching butterfly tattoos, to Kylie's appreciation of butterfly-themed accessories, and to the theories regarding Stormi's name before Stormi's name was revealed. Butterflies have been a recurring theme in this family of three's story, and it looks like these matching Halloween ensembles are keeping that theme going.

Oh, and let us not forget that the makeup mogul happens to be extremely scared of butterflies, too. As she said on the first season of Life of Kylie,

"Butterflies are just part of the secrets of Kylie. It's kind of just ironic because I'm terrified of butterflies. All butterflies. This is how I think of them: cut the wings off, and if you just look at their bodies, they're not that pretty. It's literally a bug."

So to Kylie, these butterfly costumes are not just cutesy Halloween looks. They dressed up as something that strikes fear in Kylie's heart. Putting on a butterfly costume is probably Kylie's version of putting on Michael Myers' mask or Pennywise's face paint or Billy Loomis' white T-shirt. Er, it is sort of like that. There is one key difference: butterflies are real. Wow, spooky stuff.

And without further ado, here are Kylie and Stormi’s matching pink butterfly costumes in all of their precious glory.

Stormi's hair tie! Stormi's hair tie! Stormi's! Hair! Tie!

Halloween hasn't even officially happened yet, and these two have already won the whole thing.

Halloween 2018 is Stormi’s first Halloween, but that butterfly look is not her first Halloween costume. One day before the weekend before All Hallow's Eve, Kylie hosted a "girls Halloween dinner" where she and her friends sat next to prop skeletons, dined underneath a swarm of goth butterflies, and wore matching skeleton onesies.

In a mirror selfie that Kylie posted on Instagram Stories, she and her buddies pose like they are in the 2018 version of Silly Symphony’s "The Skeleton Dance." In another IG Story, Kylie shared a picture she took with her daughter. And yes, Stormi was also in a skeleton onesie. And yes, the mother-daughter skeleton onesies are beyond adorable.

Again, Kylie and Stormi have already nailed two Halloween costumes this year, and the actual holiday is still a day and a half away. What might Wednesday hold? Cannot wait to see what the social media queen has up her wing, er sleeve.