Just because most of the other Kardashian-Jenner children have appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians doesn't mean all of the family members will immediately put their kids in front of the camera. For example, Kylie Jenner said Stormi won't be on KUWTK anytime soon, and for a reason that's completely respectable. As Interview Germany's recent cover star, Kylie opened up about why she feels it's best for her daughter to stay off camera, at least for right now.

After being asked if she'd "ever subject your kid to reality TV," the 21-year-old responded,

"I am going to wait until she is old enough to make that decision for herself."

Kylie's choice shows how she respects Stormi even at such a young age and wants her to be able to make such a big choice for herself when she's capable to do so. Being on reality TV isn't for everyone, which is why the Kylie Cosmetics founder is waiting to put Stormi on the small screen. Seeing as there's always a chance Stormi won't want to be a part of it, Kylie just feels it's best until her baby girl is older to be able to decide such a major decision for herself.

There are many celebrity parents who feel the same as Kylie, including Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler. Not only are their three children absent from Very Cavallari, Kristin's reality series on E!, but their faces also aren't shown on social media. As the former Laguna Beach star previously explained during the Season 1 premiere of her current show, she, like Kylie, wants her children to decide for themselves whether or not they want to be on reality TV. At this point in time, Kristin and Jay feel their kids are just too young to make such a decision.

As Kristin told People in July 2018 about her parenting choice,

"They loved being around it, but we want to keep our kids kids. I don’t even really show them on social media. If I post them, it’s of the back of their head or something to that degree. When they’re old enough to decide if they want a camera following them around that’s one thing, but they’re 5, 3, and 2, and I want to keep them that way."

Speaking of whether or not you want to expose your children to social media, there was actually a time Kylie deleted all of her pictures of Stormi from her Instagram back in June 2018. After removing photos showing Stormi's full face, Kylie posted an image featuring herself and Stormi, but she made sure her daughter's face wasn't showing. A fan commented, "she cut her baby out," to which Kylie responded, "Yeah I cut my baby out. I'm not sharing photos of my girl right now."

Eventually, she began posting photos and videos of Stormi again on Instagram. As anyone who follows the KUWTK star knows, Kylie's certainly not shy about showing off her baby girl to the world.

One might not understand Kylie's decision to keep Stormi off reality TV, especially since she shows Stormi's face on social media, but it doesn't matter. First of all, this is Kylie's choice and she's doing what she thinks is best as a mother. Secondly, a picture or short video on social media is very different than actually appearing on television. Whatever the case, Kylie certainly doesn't have to defend herself or her decision.

So when Stormi is old enough to decide about being on reality TV, whether that be KUWTK or a different show, Kylie will allow her to do exactly that. Until then, fans of the E! realty show will just have to enjoy the cute posts Kylie is willing to share of her baby girl on social media.