Kylie Jenner & Stassie's LASIK Surgery Party Included Eyeball Dresses — VIDEO

Friends who fix their eyesight together stay together… and are named Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karaikolaou. Thanks to a vlog that went up on Stassie’s YouTube channel on Monday, Oct. 21, you can watch Kylie and Stassie get LASIK surgery together. The video also shows the pair knocking back mango martinis at Nobu the night before the operation day, recovering from the procedure, and celebrating their new and improved eyesight on a party bus in matching latex eyeball dresses.

Kylie and over-the-top parties go together like a Kylie Cosmetics matte liquid lipstick and a Kylie Cosmetics lip liner, and if there was ever a reason for her to throw one of her legendary soirées, it is getting LASIK with her best friend. This eyeball dress party bus get-together starring Kylie, Stassie, and their freshly lasered eyes feels right at home with spectacular events like Kylie's 21st birthday blowout where she dressed up exactly like the Barbie on top of her cake, Stormi Webster's carnival extravaganza, and the Kylie Skin launch event with the giant magazine cover photo backdrop. (That questionable Handmaid's Tale-themed party that Kylie threw for Stassie back in June and sparked backlash, on the other hand, is not part of the Kylie Party Hall of Fame.)

Anastasia Karanikolaou on YouTube

The beginning of Kylie and Stassie's friendship seems to have two main settings: a pal's home and the bookstore Barnes & Noble. In a 2015 video feature for Teen Vogue, Kylie recalled meeting Stassie "at a mutual friend's house." However, as Metro pointed out in 2019, Kylie wrote on Instagram Stories that their friendship "all started when [she] met this beautiful bomb a** blonde at Barnes and nobles." Either way, they go a long way back and have been close buddies for a while. On Stassie's most recent birthday, Kylie tossed a throwback photo up on Instagram and wrote, "9 years later and you’re still a real one."

Some of Kylie and Stassie's recent friendship adventures include hanging out in Turks and Caicos to celebrate the launch of Kylie Skin, going out to nightclubs in coordinating outfits, and, as Page Six reported in May, getting matching tattoos of Stormi's name.

And the latest chapter in their friendship story is getting LASIK surgery, then celebrating clearer vision after the procedure.