So, perhaps you've heard or seen by now that one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters just bared all in one very sensual shot with her very famous boyfriend. If this is news to you, well ... get ready for your jaw to drop. A preview of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Playboy photoshoot was just unveiled by Jenner via Instagram, and Khloé Kardashian, in particular, had quite an enthusiastic response. Err, responses. As in, she commented five separate times on the post in the span of a few hours. Now that is some serious sisterly support right there.

On Sept. 10, Jenner surprised fans by posting a semi-nude pic of her and Scott, which was taken for their joint feature in Playboy's upcoming "Pleasure" issue. The photo showed the couple in an intimate embrace — Scott went shirtless and wore jeans on the bottom, while Jenner seemingly opted to go butt-naked, save for a cowboy hat atop her head.

"When Houston meets LA," Jenner captioned the post, followed by a yellow heart emoji and "@playboy #ComingSoon." (Scott is from Houston and Jenner is from Los Angeles, in case you weren't aware.)

Naturally, the pic garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and comments almost immediately. The best comments, however, were from Jenner's sister Khloé, who could hardly contain her excitement about the shoot.

The first thing Khloé wrote was, "Ohhhhhhhhh good morning!" which totally makes sense, seeing as how it must have been around 7 a.m. on when Jenner uploaded the shot, assuming they're on the west coast. Khloé's second comment was a simple, "Wow," and yeah — that was probably a lot of other people's reaction, too.

Comment number three was an even shorter and simpler, "Ok," followed by comment number four, which was, again, "Wow." For her fifth and final comment — for now, at least — Khloé spoke on behalf of us all when she wrote, "Shhhooooookkt."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram (screenshot)

Playboy's "Pleasure" issue doesn't come out until later this month — Sept. 17, to be exact, in case you want to mark your calendar — but the photo Jenner posted is the only one from the shoot that's been released so far. The website for the publication doesn't really reveal any additional information about what the rest of their feature will hold, but it's safe to assume that it'll be pretty salacious.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Playboy's website does note, however, that the photos were taken by Jenner's longtime personal photographer Sasha Samsanova, and was "moderated" by Scott himself. According to People, "moderated" apparently translates to "creative directed," so you can expect the whole thing to have a uniquely personal touch.

The only other thing the publication dropped on their site about the couple's feature is a single quote, attributed to Scott. There isn't any context tied to the quote, specifically, but it appears to be a dedication to Jenner, possibly from a more lengthy interview.

"You’re my best friend," the snippet from Scott reads. "Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger."

How sweet is that? Perhaps it's meant to serve as a hint for the tone of what's to come. Until then, though, all that's left to be said — as Khloé so eloquently expressed twice before — is wow. Just, wow.