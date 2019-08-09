Seeing the Kardashians and Jenners together is an every day thing — like actually because Keeping Up With The Kardashians is basically always on. However, seeing them drunk together? That's much more rare. On Kylie Jenner's YouTube channel, though, Kylie and Khloe Kardashian's drunk makeup tutorial proves that there's even more content to be had from these women, and it's the content we all deserve.

In the video, Jenner has invited her big sister to do a drunk makeup tutorial with her, and while Kardashian initially thinks the video is about her collaboration with Jenner — the KoKo Kollection — the pair are actually using Jenner's new birthday collection. Of course, they're not doing it alone. They're being joined by tequila. The pair share a bottle of Don Julio 1942 (a bottle that usually costs around $150) and take turns shooting it straight before washing it down with Red Bull and Ginger Ale. By the time the pair actually sit down to do their makeup, they're five shots in.

As a note, please drink responsibly, kids.

As the two prepare to start their makeup, Jenner, grabbing a Kylie Skin makeup wipe of course, exclaims that this is, "going to be the best video of all time," and honestly, she may be right.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

At the video's beginning the pair are about to begin applying their Kylie Concealer when Jenner pauses to grab not just another bottle of Don Julio but a pink rhinestone encrusted bottle with her named spelled out in silver. According to Jenner the bottle was a gift from Kardashian for her 21 birthday. Turns out, though, that Kardashian doesn't actually remember giving it to Jenner. Clearly, they were off to a good start.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube

Of course, this is still a Kylie Jenner video featuring Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin products, so there had to be some plugs in there. Say hello to two business women who can promote their products through multiple shots of tequila.

While blending out their concealer, Jenner, of course, mentions that the product is now available in Ulta stores. If you didn't know, now you know. While the pair begin to plan a trip to the retailer with Jenner exclaiming that she "love[s] Ulta. Ulta trips are like the highlight of my life," the conversation then turns to Kylie Skin.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube

In the video, Jenner actually revealed a brand new Kylie Skin products. While details were scarce (she was drunk, after all), a Kylie Skin lip mask is coming soon from the brand. The beauty mogul explains that the lip mask is unreleased, and while a launch isn't mentioned, the packaging seems to suggest that it could be well on its way.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube

As for Jenner and Kardashian's final drunk makeup looks? Well, it's clear that KarJenner favorite makeup artists like Ariel Tejada and Ash Holm didn't do their looks for the night.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube

The video isn't meant to show off Jenner and Kardashian's makeup skills, though. The pair's drunk makeup tutorial is just entertaining content for Jenner's audience (and a plug for her makeup and skin care range), and honestly, more please, Kylie.