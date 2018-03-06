If you weren't aware yet, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have the sweetest daughter ever. On Tuesday, Jenner shared new photos of Stormi and her cheeks on her Instagram story. These particular photos are the sweetest ones yet, which says a lot, because every single picture the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has posted so far have been adorable. But, the way Stormi's cheeks are highlighted will make your heart melt.

As you can see below, the first image posted shows Stormi snuggled up sleeping. Jenner captioned the photo with two pink hearts and wrote, "angel.." There's no denying Stormi is just that.

The second screenshot, which is actually from a video, zooms in on Stormi's sleeping face. The Life of Kylie star captioned it: "these cheeks!" And her cheeks really are so squeezable, so it's no surprise Jenner wanted to post a pic of them.

In addition to gushing about Stormi's cheeks, Jenner also shared nursery photos on Snapchat Monday (via E! News). The snap she posted showed a giant pink heart with butterflies on it and read, "I love her room." That's right, there are butterflies in the nursery Remember when fans speculated Jenner might have named her daughter Butterfly? It seems that Jenner just loves butterflies. Not only does she own a butterfly necklace that Scott reportedly gifted her, but she also once posted an Instagram showcasing pink butterfly rings.

Furthermore, in the video Jenner shared in February announcing the birth of her daughter, a butterfly themed room for Stormi is shown. Now, the same butterflies can be seen in the snap Jenner recently posted of Stormi's nursery.

Based on the photos the 20-year-old reality star has shared thus far of her first child, it's easy to tell how in love she is with her daughter and being a mom. On March 1, she celebrated Stormi turning one month by posting Instagrams of herself holding her baby. "my angel baby is 1 month old today," she captioned the photos.

On March 3, fans saw Stormi's full face for the first time thanks to Jenner posting a close-up four-second video on Snapchat. It was captioned: "my pretty girl". She, of course, also used a filter, which added to the cuteness. Once again, Stormi's cheeks were seen, in addition to her dark head of hair.

Clearly, Jenner is becoming more comfortable every day when it comes to sharing photos and videos of her daughter on social media. When pregnancy rumors surfaced in September, Jenner took time away from the spotlight, including rarely posting on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat. After she confirmed her pregnancy and announced Stormi's birth, Jenner explained why she chose to keep this huge life moment to herself. As she wrote on Instagram,

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way i knew how. there was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

Now, that's all changed and she is getting back into the groove of social media and sharing parts of her personal life. Who else can't wait to see more pictures of Stormi and those adorable cheeks? Keep 'em coming, Kylie.