Just days after celebrating her daughter turning one month old, Kylie Jenner shared a new video of baby Stormi on Snapchat on Saturday, March 3. As TMZ pointed out, this is one of the first real close-ups of Jenner's baby — with a Snapchat filter, of course. The reality star captioned the clip, "my pretty girl."

While it's only four seconds long, there's no denying this latest Snapchat is adorable. Just look a those flame emojis surrounding Stormi's little face. It's also sweet to see just how much the makeup mogul is embracing motherhood. After spending months out of the spotlight during her pregnancy, Jenner is really making her way back into the social media spotlight. She's back to Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat, like the old days.

On Sunday, Feb. 4, Jenner announced the arrival of her daughter, complete with an 11-minute video on YouTube. She posted in a statement on Twitter,

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way i knew how. there was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

She also deemed pregnancy "the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it." While Jenner made the announcement on Feb. 4, the baby actually arrived a few days prior on Feb. 1.

On Thursday, March 1, Jenner posted two photos with Stormi to Instagram to celebrate the baby's first month birthday. She wrote in the caption, "my angel baby is 1 month old today." She also received massive bouquets of flowers from boyfriend Travis Scott to commemorate the occasion. (He also posted his own photo to Snapchat of Stormi wearing a pink sweater that said "daddy" in a heart.)

As sweet as Jenner's one-month photoshoot was, some fans complained that they couldn't see Stormi's face, who was wearing an animal-themed onesie in the pics. Obviously, it's up to the new mom (or any parent really) whether she wants to show her baby's face to the entire world (just because she's a megastar, doesn't mean her baby has to be). But still, that's what makes Jenner's latest Snapchat all the more exciting for fans, who have been eager to really see Stormi in all her glory.

Another reason Jenner's Saturday Snapchat is so exciting is that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star previously tweeted a few complaints about the app's new layout. It seemed as though she was kicking her Snap habit for good. CNN had even reported that Snapchat's stock dropped 7 percent after Jenner's tweets, causing the company to lose $1.3 billion. That stat is just further proof what an influencer the youngest Jenner really is.

As for what may have sparked the drop, she had tweeted on Feb. 21:

"sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad."

Of course, Jenner's follow-up message ("still love you tho snap") may explain why she's now back in the swing of sharing life updates in mini videos. Fans are likely hoping the Snapchat of baby Stormi is just the beginning of her being a regular on the app, just like her mom.