Where were you during the Kardashian baby boom of 2018? It's hard to forget the whirlwind that was three new babies being born into their family over the span of four months last year, but it happened, and now, those babies are growing up together. On Monday, Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of True, Stormi, and Chicago all together, and it really drives home not only how big they're getting but also how alike all three of them truly do look.

In the photos, all three of the babies — who are now one year old — are dressed in similar blush colored outfits as they sit in white, kid-sized chairs (and yes, those are "Baby Shark" stuffed animals they're holding). They all have their hair pulled back, and it's pretty wild to see how they share each other's features in their faces as each of them wears super serious expressions.

"The Triplets," Kylie wrote in her caption. Accurate — if fans didn't know any better, they might think that these three are actually sisters instead of cousins.

Kim Kardashian also shared the same photos on her Instagram, but she got a little bit more punny with it. "A True Chicago Stormi," she wrote, along with a cloud emoji. It's hard to blame her for wanting to post the same photos on her own account — they're so cute that they practically demand multiple posts.

Being that the biggest age gap here is the three months between Chicago and True, it's no surprise that they all seem to be growing on the same track — and for babies, it seems like they're as BFF as anyone in that age group can get. In the photos that their moms have been posting all year long, it's been easy to see how big they've all gotten, but it's obvious how alike they look when they're all sitting together like this.

Over the past year, Stormi, True, and Chicago have spent plenty of quality time together, and it seems like Kim, Khloé, and Kylie really work to make sure that happens, despite their busy schedules. Last September, when the babies were all well under a year old, Kim shared this photo of them together, and compared to the new picture, they all look so tiny here. At that point, True wasn't even sitting up without help, and now, they're all hanging out in actual chairs like the big kids they're turning out to be.

And sometimes, Saint — who will turn 4 later this year — gets in on the action, too.

Knowing how close the Kardashians are, it's obvious that family is everything to them, and now with Stormi, True, and Chicago so close in age, hopefully, they'll remain just as close as they continue to get older. They're lucky to have cousins their own age around to bond and hang out with, and so far, it's been so much fun watching them grow and change this year.