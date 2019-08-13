Even though Kylie Jenner is a super famous billionaire, she still cherishes the "little" moments in life, especially the special memories she makes with her daughter Stormi Webster. The mogul, has been living it up on a European vacation, which includes sharing pictures. On Aug. 13, Kylie posted a new photo kissing Stormi and wrote that she was "sweetest love I’ve ever known" in the caption.

It's even sweeter than that though. The mother/daughter duo is twinning with blue dresses, white sneakers, and buns in their hair. Just two days before, Kylie shared another vacation photo and described her relationship with Stormi as "a love without limits." Kylie elaborated on her life as a mom during a March story with Interview Germany.

She began, "I always knew I wanted to be a young mother." She continued, "I remember people used to ask, 'Are you ready for this?' And I always knew I was ready but you don't know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child. She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better." For the record, the reality TV veteran just turned 22 on Aug. 10.

In that same interview, Kylie revealed, "The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn't start until I had her."

And part of that new life is thinking about the example that she sets for Stormi. The Kylie Cosmetics founder said, "I feel like I felt a lot more pressure to become a role model when I had my daughter because I know she's going to look up to me and I want to be the best example I can be."

Kylie welcomed Stormi in February 2018 after a super secret pregnancy. Eventually, Kylie opened up about being a mother in an interview with sister Kim Kardashian, which was published by Evening Standard in May 2018. Kylie told Kim, "Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course."

She even enjoys changing Stormi's diapers. Yes, a billionaire celebrity actually changes diapers. She explained, "But I feel like it’s only gotten better. You’re less selfish — and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It’s really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don’t know, the whole thing is really… it’s like such an amazing experience."

Even though Kylie's life has changed for the better, she has some of the same problems that other new moms go through. In that same interview, she said, "Of course, there’s hard times and stuff … even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues … and all the ups and downs."

Kylie Jenner has fame, wealth, and many fulfilling experiences at her fingertips, but when it comes down to it, it seems like she is truly at her best when she gets to spend mother/daughter time with little Stormi.