The week-long birthday celebration continued for the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling on Saturday, Aug. 10 as she officially turned 22. To commemorate the special day, Travis Scott shared a birthday message for Kylie Jenner praising how much she's grown since he's known her. Per People, Jenner and Scott were first spotted together in April 2017. Since then, the happy couple welcomed their 1-year-old daughter Stormi to the world, and they've been through all of life's ups and downs together. And it's clear from the "Sicko Mode" rapper's birthday post for his "wifey" that their relationship seems to be stronger than ever.

On Instagram, Scott shared a collection of couple photos alongside this sweet caption for Jenner: "Happy Bday Wifey everyday I watch u grow more into this amazing superhuman everyday is the best the day with u here may God continue shine on you. Happy fcking Bday love ya!!!" The rapper's adorable birthday wish for his partner is far from the only romantic gesture he's made to help Jenner ring in 22 in style.

He kicked off Jenner's birthday week on Monday by filling their home full of rose petals. The beauty mogul shared a video of Scott's grand gesture on Instagram, and the sheer amount of petals covering the floor is astonishing. Jenner definitely seemed blown away, but Stormi may have enjoyed the gift even more than her mom did. In the video, the 1-year-old can be seen happily playing in the sea of petals in the background.

Tellingly, Scott's rose surprise was accompanied by a note that read, "We're just getting started." And he wasn't kidding, Jenner's birthday week only got more extravagant from there.

Jenner and Scott are currently celebrating the makeup mogul's birthday in Italy, along with friends and family, including, Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie, per People. The 22-year-old also chartered a mega yacht called Tranquility for the occasion. According to TMZ, the yacht can accommodate up to 22 guests, comes with its own crew, and includes lavish amenities like a beauty salon and movie theater.

Rose petals, an Italian getaway, and a genuinely sweet birthday message are all amazing gifts, but Scott still had another surprise for the mother of his daughter. On Saturday, Jenner shared on Instagram that her partner gave her a diamond-encrusted chain featuring her Kylie Cosmetics logo (a lip-drip). The stunning necklace is next-level shiny, and Jenner is already showing it off with her birthday outfit in a new set of photos on her Insta grid.

Even though Saturday is her official birthday, there could still be more surprises to come from Jenner and Scott over the weekend. The mogul's birthday is clearly an event for the family, and the fact that it's coupled with the launch of a new Kylie Cosmetics collection only gives Scott another reason to be proud of his incredible partner. He seems to have made it his mission to make sure Jenner's 22nd birthday celebration is one she'll never forget — and so far, his mission appears to be a success.