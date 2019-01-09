Believe it or not, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster is almost 1 year old. Time really does fly, huh? Kylie Jenner’s new video of Stormi shows just how quickly she’s growing up. On Tuesday, Jan. 8, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared adorable footage of her daughter giggling and throwing a purse over her shoulder like the budding fashionista that she is. Not only that, but Stormi's purse is actually a Louis Vuitton bag. The fact that she is not even a year old and casually playing with a designer purse is just on a whole other level.

It should be noted that Stormi's Aunt Kim Kardashian is actually the one who gave her the purse. Not only that, but all of Stormi's female cousins have the same purse. According an article from People, Kim posted about the purses on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "I got these for all of the baby girls in the fam for Xmas from Japan."

This means that North West, Chicago West, Penelope Disick, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian all have the same new purse. Now, fans are just waiting for a group photo or video of all the cousins rocking their matching bags.

However, one superfan noticed that Kim actually had two extra purses in the photo she uploaded. So of course, Kim explained the two additional bags in a tweet. She wrote, "Oh wait I kept one for myself and extras for the future lol."

Does that mean that the fans can expect some more Kardashian-Jenner babies in 2019? It seems like that just might be a possibility.

After all, there are rumors that Kim and Kanye West are expecting baby number four via surrogate at some point in 2019. (Bustle previously reached out to Kim's rep about the rumor, but did not hear back.) Maybe this purse picture indicates that they have a baby girl on the way? Or maybe with so many people in this family, it just makes mathematical sense that another girl cousin will be born in the future.

The Louis Vuitton purse isn't the first time that Stormi has coordinated fashions with family members either. Stormi and Kylie actually rock some matching mother-daughter looks quite often. On Jan. 9, Kylie shared a photo of Stormi wearing black leather pants that matched Kylie's leather coat. They are definitely the epitome of mother-daughter fashion goals.

On Christmas Eve 2018, Kylie and Stormi wore coordinating sequin outfits to celebrate the holidays. She's already growing up to be quite high-fashion.

On Dec. 17, 2018, Kylie and Stormi blessed the Instagram feeds with another matching ensemble. This time, they both wore long-sleeve black dresses. They even both had their hair up in a bun and were straight-up twinning.

This pair is so in-sync that they even match when they're traveling. Most people, just wear the most comfortable clothes possible for a flight, but these two added some mother-daughter cuteness to their travels when Kylie and Stormi rocked grey outfits and bright hats on Dec. 8.

At this point, it seems like Stormi is keeping up with her famous mom and cousins when it comes to fashion, but soon enough, the world will be looking to her for some fashion cues. She really is growing up so fast.