On International Women's Day, there was only one girl on this makeup mogul's mind. Kylie Jenner shared a sweet tribute to daughter Stormi on Instagram to celebrate International Women's Day on Friday, and her adorable post proves just how much motherhood means to the recently-crowned billionaire.

Alongside an adorable snapshot of herself kissing her one-year-old daughter in the sunshine, Kylie wrote, "This little girl motivates me every day to become the best woman i can be." The sweet post is one of the first photos that Kylie has shared of her baby girl since her over the top first birthday celebrations last month. One Stormi's first birthday on Feb. 1, Kylie wrote another touching tribute to her baby girl, gushing that, "I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm."

"How did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby," Kylie began her post, which she accompanied with a series of photos and videos from Stormi's first year of life. "I wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours."

"I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. my love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth," she continued.

In addition to celebrating her daughter on social media, Kylie has often spoken about the many ways that becoming a mother has changed the way that she looks at the world. "I don’t think my life has changed since becoming a mom, I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mom," the Kylie Cosmetics founder told her older sister, Kendall, during an interview with Vogue Australia in August.

She continued, "I think more of the future. I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I’m trying to be … I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive."

Kylie also explained that becoming the mother to a baby girl has also changed the way that she thinks about body image. "I feel like having a daughter, and thinking about beauty in the future, has definitely changed me, and I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me," Kylie said. Talking about one of her biggest insecurities, she continued, "Even my ears, I always felt like they stuck out too far, and [Stormi] has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears. It’s just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her. I want to be an example for her."

"What kind of example would I be if she said she didn’t like her ears, and then I didn’t like them either? I just want to teach her that. I’m trying to love myself more," she reflected.

And though becoming a mother at such a young age might not have been what Kylie originally planned, as she told the UK's Evening Standard in May, "I don't feel like I ever look back and want to do things differently, because I'm so proud of where I am right now, and where we all are. So I feel like everything that happened was how it was supposed to happen."

In addition to celebrating her baby girl on International Women's Day, Kylie also reached a major milestone this week, becoming the youngest self-made billionaire on March 5 at the age of 21. (Forbes defines "self-made" as someone who "built a company or established a fortune on her own, rather than inheriting some or all of it.") Speaking with the outlet about her major accomplishment, Kylie confessed, "I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back."

She might be at the head of a billion dollar company and star in one of the most famous reality TV shows of all time, but when it comes down to it, it seems as if Kylie's greatest accomplishment of all is being a devoted mother to baby Stormi.