Stormi Webster will soon make her Kylie Cosmetics debut. Kylie Jenner’s Stormi Collection is a playful ode to her daughter. Set to launch on Feb. 1 to coincide with Stormi’s birthday, the Stormi Collection is comprised of three mini lip kits, a mini gloss set, a mini eyeshadow palette, and a pressed powder palette packaged in butterfly-adorned bundles. The makeup mogul announced the collection on Instagram on Saturday with a dreamy video that features the collection’s namesake, Stormi, herself.

“I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day I found out I was pregnant,” Jenner captioned the clip of the two as floral petals rained down upon them. “An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter i can’t wait for the reveal!!!! You will fall in love.”

Jenner offered a closer look of the products on Instagram on Sunday after she debuted the items on Instagram Story. Perfect Storm, Butterfly Babe, and Stormi World are a few of the names of the shades in the pressed powder palette, while Flutter in Love is the name of the pressed powder blush. In line with Valentine’s Day next month, the products are packaged with “to” and “from” sections to replicate Valentine’s Day cards.

Jenner, who welcomed Stormi with her then-partner Travis Scott in 2018, first teased the collection earlier this month on Instagram. In the photo that teased Jenner’s upcoming Valentine’s Day collections, the young tot is surrounded by printed handouts of photos of the collection in its early stages. Jenner simply captioned the picture, “coming soon.”

It makes sense that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star would find a muse in her daughter, too. In a Kylie Cosmetics office tour shared on YouTube last October, Jenner revealed that Stormi spent a lot of time at Kylie Cosmetics HQ with her mogul mother. In a viral moment, viewers learned that the young tot had her own nursery at the office when Jenner brought the camera crew into the room and crooned her infamous “Rise and Shine” song. “She really never leaves my side, so we’re here all the time,” Jenner said in the office tour. “She motivates me every day to work harder and be a better person.”

The Stormi Collection isn’t Jenner’s first homage to her loved ones. The beauty mogul has collaborated with mom Kris Jenner on the Kris Kollection and sister Kim Kardashian West on the KKW X Kylie collection. Kylie Cosmetics’ Stormi Collection will be available to shop on Feb. 1.