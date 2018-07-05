Kylie Jenner knows her way around a makeup brush, and a palette, and a lipstick. Basically, the youngest member of the Kar-Jenners is a makeup pro. Recently, she proved it. Kylie Jenner's Vogue makeup tutorial showed just how talented Jenner is, what products she uses, and how she maneuvers her way through a whopping 34-step makeup process. Of course, Jenner fans want to know how to recreate some of her techniques from the video, but honestly, some of those products were pricy. Thankfully, though, YouTube beauty guru RachhLoves is here to help.

In case you missed it, Jenner headed over to Vogue to record her entire makeup routine. In the video, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul runs through each step of how she applies her makeup including steps like baking, filling in her brows, and rocking some seriously vibrant orange on her inner corner. Of course, during the tutorial, she uses products from her own line as well as sister Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty (which are certainly not drugstore pricing) as well as products like Marc Jacobs Dew Drops and a Chanel powder sunscreen.

While fans may want to imitate the look, doing for a lower price point could prove a challenge. Thankfully, though, Rachel from RachhLoves does it on a budget.

RachhLoves on YouTube

In her video, Rachel starts out by explaining that she'd been seeing quite a few requests for her to recreate some of the Vogue Beauty Secrets videos where celebrities (like Jenner) recreate their makeup and morning routines for the magazine. It just so happened that Jenner was the most recent. Rachel, however, wanted to do something different, and it's such a good idea for your wallet. She recreates the entire look by going through all of her drugstore and affordable makeup.

Vogue on YouTube

Perhaps the most intriguing part of the video is just how difficult it is for Rachel to find alternatives to Jenner's eyeshadow. In the video, the Kylie Cosmetics creator debuts a brand new palette for summer, and it looks gorgeous. In trying to recreate the shades, though, Rachel actually has to use multiple drugstore and affordable palettes (like ColourPop's Yes Please and the Maybelline Lemonade Craze palette) to get close to shades Jenner is using.

You can surmise from this what you will, but it could just be a feather in Kylie Cosmetics' hat that the brand is truly creating eye shadow shades that are unlike what's already available on the market.

Another point Rachel makes is about Jenner's concealer application. In the Vogue video, Jenner uses two different concealers with two different undertones in order to both hide dark circles and brighten her skin. Rachel explains that it's never been something she's tried before, but that the idea is actually quite a good one. Kudos to Jenner on what could just be the next big makeup hack.

The real question, though, is if Rachel can line her lips with her eyes closed just like Jenner. As it turns out, she totally can! While she's a bit self-depreciating after, let's be honest. Most mere mortals would end up with lip liner up to their nose if they tried to line them with their eyes close. Rachel clearly has skills. She's got 1.4 million subscribers, though, so her makeup skills aren't exactly surprising, especially if you've seen her other videos.

If you're curious about what else Rachel used to get the perfect Kylie Jenner Vogue makeup look, head over to her channel. There are a plethora of product recommendations stashed in this fun and quirky video, and if you're a Jenner fan, give Rachel a thumbs up because she may have just saved you some serious cash.