Lady Gaga’s 2018 U.S. Tour Dates Are Technically Over, But You’ll Still Be Able To Catch The Diva Live

Although Lady Gaga's album Joanne has been out since October 2016, the Grammys are just getting around to recognizing the fifth studio album by Stefani Germanotta. Lady Gaga will perform a song from Joanne at the Grammys on Jan. 28. She's also up for two Grammy awards for Best Vocal Pop Album for Joanne and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Million Reasons." If you didn't catch her show last year, you may be wondering about Lady Gaga U.S. tour dates for 2018. Unfortunately, the Joanne tour has finished its U.S. leg. But don't fret, Little Monsters, because Lady Gaga is going to make a semipermanent performance home in America soon enough.

At the 2017 Grammys, Joanne wasn't nominated because it had missed the eligibility cutoff date. Yet, Gaga still performed at the event — though not a song from the album. Instead, she combined forces with Metallic for an interesting genre mashup. Gaga had just performed Joanne songs during the Halftime Show at the 2017 Super Bowl, so it was more about the performance than her promoting her recent release.

If you're a fan of the Joanne album then Lady Gaga's performance at the 2018 Grammys may inspire you to see her in concert more than her metal performance did last year. But there are no more U.S. dates for the Joanne World Tour. After the Grammys, Gaga is scheduled to only be in Europe. Her last tour date listed as of press time is Feb. 23. So unless you're in the U.K., Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, or France, in the next month, you're out of luck. But here are the remaining 2018 tour dates just in case.

Jan. 31 — Birmingham, U.K. at Arena Birmingham

Feb. 1 — Birmingham, U.K. at Genting Arena

Feb. 4 — London, U.K. at The O2 Arena (sold out)

Feb. 6 — Manchester, U.K. at Manchester Arena

Feb. 8 — London, U.K. at The O2 Arena

Feb. 11 — Zürich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion

Feb. 13 — Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

Feb. 15 — Stockholm, Sweden at Ericsson Globe

Feb. 17 — Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena

Feb. 20 — Paris, France at AccorHotels Arena

Feb. 21 — Paris, France at AccorHotels Arena

Feb. 23 — Berlin, Germany at Mercedes-Benz Arena

If you sadly don't have a European trip scheduled this year, you can see Lady Gaga in movie theaters. The A Star Is Born remake that she stars in alongside Bradley Cooper comes out Oct. 5. But if you're more into seeing her in a live setting, you'll have that opportunity too. Lady Gaga has confirmed she'll be doing a Las Vegas residency.

Sadly, her residency at MGM means her touring days are temporarily. According to Fortune, Lady Gaga's residency will be for two years and starts in December 2018. (No dates are on sale as of yet.) "It's the land of Elvis, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, Elton John, Judy Garland, and Liza Minnelli. It has been a life-long dream of mine to play Las Vegas," Gaga said in a statement. "I am humbled to be a part of a historical lineup of performers, and to have the honor of creating a new show unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before."

But before she takes the stage in Vegas, you can see Gaga rubbing elbows with some of the iconic performers she mentioned. Hollywood Life reported that Lady Gaga will be seated next to collaborators Bennett and John at the 2018 Grammys. And with her two nominations and performance, she'll remind everyone (again) what an epic and unforgettable live performer she is.