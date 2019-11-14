Lady Gaga's Haus Labs Holiday Collection Is All About Glitter & Glam

Little monsters, it's time to go shopping again because Lady Gaga's Haus Labs holiday collection is here. The actor and singer's beauty brand is launching its second ever set of products just in time for the sparkliest season of the year, and the timing couldn't be better. These products are all about the glitter.

On Nov. 14, Gaga's beauty brand announced the first selection from its holiday collection on Instagram. According to the brand's post, the Haus Labs Holiday Collection, entitled Cosmic Love, will come in different waves. The first features a new eyeshadow formula, the Glam Attack Metallic Creme. The foil finish shadows are flake free and offer full, opaque cover and come in bronze, champagne, red, and gunmetal shades. But that's not all. The brand is also launching its first ever bullet lipstick. While Haus Labs featured gloss and lip liners in its initial launch earlier this year, the new Sparkle Lipstick in shade Burlesque is the first of its kind, a sparkling crimson shade that's universally flattering and features a glittering finish.

The brand will also be launching a brand new lip kit called the Haus of Angel Baby. The set will feature a Glam Attack Shimmer powder in Angel Baby, RIP Lip Liner in ARC, and Le Riot Lip Gloss in Ethereal. However, if you want to purchase the products seperately, they're up for grabs that way as well.

According to the brand, the first part of the Haus Labs Cosmic Love Holiday Collection drops Nov. 18 at 9 P.M. PT on Haus Labs and Amazon.

Courtesy of Haus Labs

While the products and shades may be new for Haus Labs, the pricing for the holiday collection remains in line with the brand's first launch. The Glam Attack Metallic Creme shadows retail for $22, just $2 more than their shimmer counterparts, and the gloss, liner, and shimmer powder all retain their original prices. However, you can buy the full Haus of Angel Baby bundle for just $49. As for the new bullet lipstick, it will retail for $20.

Courtesy of Haus Labs

In an interview with Bustle before the Haus Laboratories launch in July, Lady Gaga explained that makeup was a way to learn to love herself as she grew up. She told Bustle, "I don't necessarily think that you need makeup in order to feel brave or feel courageous or to love yourself, but it's one of the ways that I learned to love me and I just want to share all of that love with my fans and with the world."

Now, Lady Gaga's Haus Labs is sharing a bit more of that love with the world just in time for the holidays.