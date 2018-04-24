A member of the Vanderpump Rules cast has lost a loved one. Lala Kent's father, Kent Burningham, has passed away. On Monday, April 23, the Pump Rules star posted a video and a heartbreaking message about her family's recent loss on Instagram. In the clip, Lala plays with a Snapchat filter while riding around in a car with her family.

She wrote in the caption,

"Rest in paradise, my sweet dad. The world seems to be spinning much slower. I've never felt so lost. I've never felt so sad. My world has crumbled."

According to Page Six, Burningham died on Saturday, April 21. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Burningham, his daughter, Lala, and his son, Easton Burningham. A source claimed to Page Six that he passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly." The source also told Page Six that he reportedly died in his sleep. The source added that Lala wants to "[set] up a fund in his name for the Humane Society of Utah." What a beautiful and moving tribute that would be to her father.

When Monday evening's episode of Pump Rules aired, Lala's co-star Kristen Doute tweeted,

"proud of you for slaying that stage on tonight's episode, @lala_kent. Your amazing pops is going to be looking down. I'm so humbled to have spent time with him. love you, baby girl."

Nothing but love to Lala and her family during this difficult time. You can see her devastating post below.

In March, something happened that prompted Lala to tweet that she was thankful that her father was coming home. She wrote, "Today I feel happy. I feel blessed. I feel grateful. Welcome home, dad. You're my champion." Lala did not tweet anything else about it (and she does not have to; her personal life should and can be as private as she wants it to be), but a fan did note that Lala did make mention of a family emergency.

Lala's parents were married for over three decades, and their resilient relationship has shaped the Pump Rules star's views on marriage. As she explained to Heavy in 2015,

"I take marriage seriously. My parents have been together for 35 years, through thick and thin. I haven’t ever been married, but I still hold that title sacred."

Lala also told the site that her immediate family is an incredibly tight-knit unit. She said,

"I grew up in a very open home. We talked about literally everything — we still do, which sometimes my dad is like, okay I don’t need to know EVERYTHING! My family is extremely close. I don't have family in Utah except for immediate family so it is kind of like, 'we all we got!'"

Lala has tweeted time and time again about her family and how much they mean to her. During Pump Rules Season 4 — her first season on the reality series — she wrote, "My family is proud of me and will support me through anything & errythang — 4 those of u who are wondering how they feel about my 'behavior.'"

The SUR hostess's heartfelt tweets about how important her father is to her make for a heart-rending read now. "My dad man," Lala posted in 2016. "He's an incredible father. Always loyal. Always faithful & good to my beautiful mother. They don't make them like him anymore."

And in 2017, she tweeted,

"My dad is a d*mn gem. You couldn't pick a better husband and father. Shout out to the real men out there. You are appreciated."

Again, all of the love and condolences to Lala and her family.