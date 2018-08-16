The summer of Lala giving us Lala continues. On Wednesday, Aug. 15, Vanderpump Rules supernova Lala Kent performed a show at a venue in Los Angeles, and some of her fellow Pumpers cheered her on in the audience, according to social media. The star of The Row sang some fresh bops, danced around in an oversized pantsuit, and honored the lives of two men who were related to members of the Pump cast. During the show, Lala paid tribute to Jax Taylor’s father and her own father, and the gesture struck a chord with her grieving co-star.

After the concert, Jax praised Lala’s performance and thanked her for featuring an homage to his late father, tweeting,

“.@lala_kent you killed it tonight, and what you did with my fathers pics.. I have no words thank you for thinking of me. Was an amazing night!!! You are truly talented girl.”

How Lala incorporated Jax’s father’s pictures into the show will apparently be revealed on Season 7. Jax tweeted, “You will see on the show next season was amazing and emotional.”

And it looks like that was not the only emotional component of the concert. Before the performance began, Tom Sandoval shared this snapshot on Instagram Stories:

The image projected on the back of the stage is a drawing of Lala’s recently departed dad, Kent Burningham.

Lala and Jax have both recently experienced a great loss. On Dec. 28, 2017, Jax’s dad, Ronald Cauchi, passed away. He was diagnosed with stage IV esophageal cancer two months prior. The day following his father’s death, Jax tweeted,

“My heart is broken, I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night, I love you so much dad I can’t even breathe anymore, only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend. I love you dad.”

Burningham passed away on April 21. Two days later, Lala shared a video she took with her dad and wrote,

“Rest in paradise, my sweet dad. The world seems to be spinning much slower. I’ve never felt so lost. I’ve never felt so sad. My world has crumbled.”

A week after his death, Lala posted a photo of Burningham and wrote,

“Your obituary came out today. It becomes more and more real by the day. I refuse to accept it. You live on through me and everyone you came in contact with. You are a beautiful soul. I pray I can be just half the person you were and represented. May Wednesday come peacefully & be nothing but tears of joy and a celebration of my sweet, kindhearted dad. Rest in paradise with a glass of wine. Until we meet again.”

Lala continues to celebrate her dad. Before she hit the stage Wednesday evening, she wrote on Instagram,

"Tonight I get to perform along side my brothers. I get to share music that is so close to my heart to celebrate my late father. I’m feeling beyond blessed today. Thank you @sean2miles for sharing your talents with me and allowing me to be apart of creating magic. Y’all mean the world to me."

Ugh, my heart.

Here's a sneak peek of the set:

Can't wait to see her performance on Season 7.