The cast of Vanderpump Rules came out in full force recently to celebrate the birthday of one of SUR's own. As E! News noted, Lala Kent celebrated her birthday with the Vanderpump Rules cast on Sept. 2. Not only did the reality star celebrate her birthday, but she also got a little engagement celebration in with some of her besties. So, it definitely sounds like it was an incredibly exciting weekends for Lala.

The newly engaged Lala and the rest of the Pump Rules crew (including Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, and Tom Sandoval) spent some time in Las Vegas to ring in her 28th birthday, per E! News. According to the publication, and the reality stars' various social media posts, the group's night started out at TAO. At the restaurant, Lala was presented with a dessert decorated with some pretty fancy sparklers. When the dessert was presented to her, the cast all sang "Happy Birthday" as she shared a smooch with her new fiancé, Randall Emmett.

Thankfully for fans of the Pump Rules cast, all of the fun was captured on many of the stars' Instagram Stories, including Brittany's. She shared a photo of Lala and Randall along with a caption honoring their recent engagement and her bestie's birthday. Of course, the birthday girl's stunning engagement ring was on full display in the snap, giving fans a great view of the bling.

As everyone knows, the SUR crew knows how to party. So, the fun obviously didn't stop at TAO. The group moved on to Marquee, a Vegas nightclub, where they enjoyed a performance by Nas, per E! News. In addition to enjoying the performance, Lala and Randall also got a major shoutout at the club when their engagement photo appeared on the screen at the venue.

As seen in a photo on Katie's Instagram Story, the birthday girl was also greeted by some glam "Lala" signage at Marquee. In other words, she celebrated her birthday in major style. Stassi Schroeder (Pump Rules' resident birthday aficionado) would definitely approve.

Aside from her birthday, there was much cause for celebration for Lala and Randall. As previously mentioned, the couple recently got engaged, according to People. Her now-fiancé went all-out for the proposal, which took place during their Cabo San Lucas vacation on Sept. 1. Randall had a screen set up so that they could watch an episode of her favorite show, Friends. but it soon showcased a video of the couple and some of their best moments together. Talk about romantic.

After the video played, he then got down on one knee, with Lala, of course, accepting the proposal. "It was definitely the most romantic moment of my life. Every detail of the surprise was stunning and I’m still in shock," the reality star told People of the proposal. She also related to the publication that Randall had asked her father, who passed away suddenly in April, for his permission to marry her months before, a move she called "an incredible gift," per People.

It's so great to see Lala celebrating such a happy time in her life with so many of her Pump Rules castmates. While fans got a glimpse of all of the happy moments via the casts' social media posts, it's likely that they'll have to wait until the next season of the Bravo series airs to see every part of the fun birthday/engagement celebration for themselves.