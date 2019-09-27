The To All The Boys I've Loved Before franchise finished filming this month, and on Thursday, Sept. 26, the star of the trilogy seemed to get nostalgic on Instagram about playing Lara Jean Covey. Lana Condor's To All The Boys farewell post shows just how much the series' protagonist means to the actor. She began the caption with a quote from Always and Forever, Lara Jean, and then got into how she feels lucky to be able to bring this character to the small screen.

She wrote, “It’s been 16 days since the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise wrapped shooting movies 2 & 3, I’ve been really struggling how to put into words my feelings towards this ending... words will never be able to describe my love for Lara Jean. Her family, her friends, Peter.”

Condor's Instagram caption continued, “Words will never be able to describe the long nights on set, where it would suddenly hit me, like a ton of bricks, that I was getting the honor of portraying a girl so fiercely determined in love, who represents strength in softness. Words will never be able to describe my gratitude to YOU, for loving her as much as I do.”

Condor is not the only To All the Boys star to share their post-filming feelings. On Aug. 17, Noah Centineo tweeted a goodbye to TATBILB character Peter Kavinsky. He wrote, “Tonight was my last night as Peter Kavinsky. I hope you all love these last installments as much as we do. Forever grateful for the opportunity to be yours. Thank you Lana, thank you Michael, Thank you Matt, Thank you Netflix, grateful to every person who told this story with us.” On Aug. 22, Condor tweeted they were filming the final scene of the franchise that day. “needless to say I’ve been avoiding all eye contact bc at any moment I know I’m going to burst into tears,” she wrote.

The actors who played Lara Jean’s sisters also posted about wrapping on the trilogy. On Sept. 10, Janel Parrish shared a photo she took with Condor and Anna Cathcart on Instagram, writing, “What can I say...to have done these three movies as Margot has been a dream I can’t believe is over. So grateful for all of it, but to have closed out the trilogy in Korea with these ladies as been so special.” The following day, Cathcart shared her farewell to her TATBILB siblings. She wrote on Instagram, “I’m gonna miss making up stupid (but quality) songs with you when we’re having a bad day, or holding hands when we know we’re thinking the same thing. This may be wrapped but it will never be over, we are family for life! You deserve all the love letters in the world."

The second and third To All the Boys movies are on the way. The first sequel, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, began shooting in March, wrapped in May, and is set to premiere on Netflix on Feb. 12 2020. The second and final sequel, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, reportedly started filming in July and was done Sept. 10. A release date has not been announced by Netflix.

Fans will have to wait a little while to see the second and third chapters in the To All The Boys franchise. On the bright side, that means fans do not have to say goodbye to Lara Jean and company just yet.