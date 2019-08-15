Netflix must have finally received the fans' hatbox full of letters, because the To All the Boys 2 premiere date has officially been announced: Lara Jean and Peter will be back on Feb. 12. On Thursday, Aug. 15, the streaming giant shared the good news with a Love Actually-inspired video via Instagram. In the adorable announcement, stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, alongside the cast's newest addition Jordan Fisher, hold cards that read: "Hey, it's me, Lana. You guys have been so supportive and loving and patient. So let's just say, our movie is coming soon! What, you want more? To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres February 12."

That's not even the best part though. Before the video ends, Centineo breaks in with his now trademark "whoa, whoa, whoa" to reveal an even bigger announcement. In addition to announcing the sequel's premiere date, the cast also shared that a third movie, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean is already in production. Yes, that's right, Netflix is officially adapting author Jenny Han's entire To All the Boys trilogy, which means there's even more Lara Jean and Peter goodness to look forward than you originally thought.

Centineo and Condor made a separate video for Condor's Instagram Story to specifically share the news that they're already filming the third installment in the trilogy. In the adorable video, Centineo approaches his co-star who is sitting on the grass, and asks her, "Lana, why are you so sad?" She looks up and replies, "I'm not sad, I'm happy." They then start giggling before sharing the second movie's release date. Then Centineo adds, "Lana, why have we been filming the second To All the Boys for so long?" They soon conclude that "it feels like maybe it's not the second one, but the third?" further solidifying their status as the perfect onscreen duo.

There's no release date for the third movie just yet, but with filming already well underway, fans may not have to wait too long between the release of the second and third movie. For now, having an official date for the second movie's premiere is reason enough to be excited.

With the sequel arriving just in time for Valentine's Day, it's fitting that the plot for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will include even more romance in the form of a rival for Lara Jean's affections. Fisher is set to play John Ambrose McClaren, another one of the recipients of Lara Jean's letters. John Ambrose briefly appeared at the end of the first movie, where he was played by Jordan Burtchett.

The appearance of John Ambrose is sure to complicate things for Lara Jean and Peter as their romance moves beyond being a mutually beneficial contractual obligation. As a result, it was important for Netflix to find the perfect actor to take on the role. In the books, John Ambrose isn't just a romantic interest for Lara Jean, he's also a formerly close friend of Peter's. These three characters have a complex history that needs to pop onscreen, and Fisher seems more than up to the task.

With February just a few months away, it won't be long before you can see how the John Ambrose, Lara Jean, and Peter triangle turns out. And even better, since the third movie is already in production, the only letters fans need to write to Netflix now are love letters to say thank you for committing to telling Lara Jean's story in its entirety.