It’s been a year since Lara Jean Covey’s love letters were unwittingly sent out — and Lana Condor’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before throwback video on the movie’s anniversary is an emotional roller coaster. The film, based on Jenny Han’s book series of the same name, debuted on Netflix on Aug. 17, 2018 and has since cemented Condor and onscreen beau Noah Centineo’s names in the rom-com lexicon. On the heels of the film’s one year anniversary, Condor took to Instagram on Aug. 19 with a video from the night of To All the Boys’ official premiere. In it, Condor reacts to the precise moment the film debuted on Netflix.

“The night that changed my life,” Condor captioned the emotional video. “It’s been exactly 1 yr and 2 days since To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before premiered on Netflix. And this little girl had no idea how much life would change. And I’m forever beyond grateful to you all, you made my dreams come true. This was the exact moment it went live on Netflix. I feel nervous posting this, but we’ve all been on a journey together and I want to share this moment with you all xx.”

In the clip, Condor whispers to the camera a minute before the film’s midnight debut, “Oh my God. I’m so scared.” From there, it’s an emotional roller coaster as she bursts into tears and watches the first few seconds of the film in disbelief. “It’s out… the letters are like, actually out,” she says at one point.

Directed by Susan Johnson, To All the Boys follows high school student Lara Jean (Condor) as she deals with the fallout of her secret love letters being sent out to their recipients. She and crush Peter Kavinsky (Centineo) then fall in love after they form a fake relationship. The sequel, titled To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, will debut on Netflix on Feb. 12, 2020, and will introduce some trouble for the lovebirds with the introduction of John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), one of the recipients of Lara Jean’s love letters. The third and final movie of the series, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, has already begun production at Netflix.

Shortly after the announcement of the sequel’s premiere date, Centineo took to social media with a sweet goodbye message that appears to indicate that the trilogy has officially finished filming. In the Aug. 17 tweet, Centineo said goodbye to his fictional counterpart. “Tonight was my last night as Peter Kavinsky. I hope you all love these last installments as much as we do. Forever grateful for the opportunity to be yours,” he wrote. “Thank you Lana, thank you Michael, Thank you Matt, Thank you Netflix, grateful to every person who told this story with us.”

Then, to give fans all the more Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky feels, Condor responded to Centineo’s tweet with a heartfelt reply. She tweeted on Aug. 17, “You’ll always be my Peter K. & I’ll always be your Lara Jean, that I can promise you.”

Woah, woah, woah. This is getting too emotional. To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will debut on Netflix on Feb. 12, 2020, so fans needn't say goodbye to Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky just yet.