Lena Dunham Shared A List Of Isolation Activities For When You've Run Out Of Shows

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to have a profound impact on our daily lives. Whether you're self isolating or working remotely, some of our normal routines have been altered significantly, and spending long periods of time home alone might soon become the norm. For many, this is a daunting prospect. However, there are ways to make the most out of your social distancing, and Girls star Lena Dunham shared some self-quarantine advice on Instagram to ensure you absolutely do so.

In a caption, Dunham acknowledged that those participating in social distancing may begin to feel like their "walls are closing in on them," and revealed that she's become inundated with "a whole lot of 'I’m bored' texts" in recent days. This prompted the Golden Globe Award-winner to offer followers her "list of ideal isolation activities." But what exactly does that entail?

According to Dunham, a good place to start is connecting with friends (electronically, of course). "FaceTime your friends who you don't get to talk to enough when your life is going full force," she advised, before suggesting the idea of starting a "themed film club" with your other isolated pals.

Human interaction isn't the only factor to consider during self-quarantine. Addressing fellow dog-owners, Dunham advised that completing a Youtube tutorial with your furry friends to "teach them a new trick" could be another fulfilling activity to consider.

Other top tips from the Girls and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star include: reading any books or long-form articles you've been meaning to get around to; challenging yourself to get artistically creative; and keeping a log of your self-isolation experience — because "how you dealt with your anxiety and the disruption to daily life" could be of great interest in the future, she says.

Self-care is also an integral part of Dunham's list of suggested activities, which includes the home meditation and 20 minutes of daily reflection. "It's a great time to focus on where you've been and where you're headed," she explained, before adding, "what if you took a moment to separate your own goals from the ones that imposed on you?"

So, although far from ideal, it is possible to work through your boredom and anxieties during self-quarantine, and Dunham's recommendations might just help you do it.

